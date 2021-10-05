Rakul Preet Singh’s twist to curd rice keeps her ‘gut happy and free of any bloating’

It is extremely important to eat healthy to maintain overall well-being. But sometimes it may not be possible, especially when you are on the go. For such days, you can easily make a few tweaks to your meal plan and add that much-needed healthy twist to your routine.

Here’s actor Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently in London, sharing how nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal’s recipe that adds a twist to curd rice is keeping her “gut happy and free of bloating“.

“Twist to curd rice. Enjoying some Indian dahi and chia pudding. @munmun.ganeriwal says the live microbes in dahi and the fibre in chia will help keep my gut happy and free of any bloating. That it leaves me feeling light and cheerful is an added bonus. Must try, guys!”

Ganeriwal also re-posted her post and mentioned, “While @rakulpreet hustles in London, good old dahi is keeping her happy and energetic”.

Here’s why the combination is unbeatable!

Both curd and chia seeds are rich in calcium. While curd has protein, chia seeds have insoluble fibre that helps prevent stomach-related issues. When consumed together, they help enable a feeling of satiety that helps avoid binge-eating, thus helping in weight management.

According to the American Society for Nutrition, chia seeds provide insoluble fibre helps one keep fuller for longer and bulks up stool to prevent constipation. Chia seeds are also rich in healthy fats, protein, and antioxidants, as well as calcium.

Chia seeds (the scientific name for which is Salvia hispanica L.) were historically an important part of the diet for people in Mexico and central America, as per yogurtinnutrition.com. ‘Chia seeds are a treasure-trove of nutritional goodies – proteins, minerals and vitamins – and chia oil is the most abundant plant source of omega-3 fatty acids. Perhaps even more important is the high fibre content of chia, making up over 30 per cent of the total weight’, it reads.

Here’s a simple recipe from food blog shadesofkitchen.com.

Ingredients

¼ cup – Chia seeds

½ cup – Yogurt

2 tbsp – Oil

1 tsp – Mustard seeds

1 tsp – Chana dal

1 tsp – Urad dal

½ tsp – Cumin seeds

2 – Red chillies

2 sprigs – Curry leaves

Method

*Soak ¼ cup chia seeds in 1 cup water for an hour.

*For tempering, take a pan. Add two tbsp oil, 1 tsp mustard seeds, 1 tsp channa dal, 1 tsp urad dal, ½ tsp cumin seeds, 2 red chillies, 2 sprigs of curry leaves and sauté them.

*Now add ½ cup yoghurt/curd with soaked chia seeds.

*Mix well. Add water if the yoghurt is too thick. Then add the tempering and mix everything well.

Tips

*Soak chia seeds in enough water.

*Use good yogurt for better taste.

*You can adjust the red chillies in tempering according to your preference.

*You can even store the prepared curd chia in the fridge before serving.



