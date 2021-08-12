Rakul Preet Singh makes ‘a switch to eating millets’; know the benefits

Increased awareness about the need to boost immunity and maintain one’s health has made many individuals resort to eating clean and nutritious foods. One such food (or grain) that has, of late, become immensely popular is millet.

Actor and fitness buff Rakul Preet Singh also recently announced on Instagram that she made a switch to eating millets.

“Munching on my millet bowl filled with vegetables. I recently made a switch to eating millets and must say, my body feels awesome!” she revealed in an Instagram Story.

The actor further acknowledged her nutritionist’s recommendation to try millets.

Rakul Peet Singh enjoys millets with vegetables. (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram) Rakul Peet Singh enjoys millets with vegetables. (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

Here’s what to know when trying out millets for the first time.

According to Shalini Rajani, founder of Crazy Kadchi, every millet needs a proper soaking time of minimum 6-8 hours. Hence, she suggests one to plan their menu accordingly to save time and effort.

She also suggests starting with one meal with grains and keeping rest of the meals grain-free, if you are a beginner on your millet journey. Start with just six meals per week and gradually increase, she said.

According to Ganeriwal, who also shared Rakul Preet’s picture, “Eating right is about having a diet inclusive of variety of foods, not eliminating them.”

In another post, Rakul Preet mentioned how Ganeriwal recommends millets for their numerous health benefits.

“Munmun Ganeriwal says millets are ‘prebiotics’ and can help you stay lean and healthy. So, I make sure I eat a variety of them,” she said.

Millets are rich in dietary fibre, which are both soluble and insoluble. The insoluble fibre, or prebiotics, helps the good bacteria in the digestive system which adds bulk to the stools.

Experts also say that they keep people energetic throughout the day as they keep one’s energy levels from falling down drastically. The calorie content is also low which makes it the best grain for weight loss.

Are you game for millets?