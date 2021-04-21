Rakul Preet Singh sips on this cool drink to get rid of summer woes

Rakul Preet Singh drinks this summer cooler to stay hydrated as well as beat summer blues. (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

Summers can be really harsh on one’s gut health, which can, in turn, have an impact on overall health. But instead of having medicines, it is a good practice to go natural when it comes to one’s diet and routine. And one of the best ways to do so is to include summer coolers. Actor Rakul Preet Singh showed us how she manages to beat the summer heat and keep her digestive system healthy and working in a recent Instagram post.

“Thinking how to beat the summer heat? Let barley water come to your rescue,” she said.

The cool drink, according to the actor, helps one to get rid of “all summer woes”. “Be it bloating, acne or any digestive issue. Ise kehte hai: ‘chota naam, bada kaam‘ (small name, big wonder).

The cooler was suggested to her by her nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal.

As an excellent source of fibre, barley water helps boost the digestive system’s health, lowers cholesterol, helps balance gut bacteria, encourages weight loss among other benefits.

Here’s how to make Barley water

Check out the recipe here. (Source: Munmun Ganeriwal/Instagram Stories) Check out the recipe here. (Source: Munmun Ganeriwal/Instagram Stories)

Ingredients

¼ cup – Hulled barley

5 cups – Water

1 tsp – Pink salt or rock salt as needed

2 tbsp – Lemon juice

Fresh mint leaves

ALSO READ | Try these beetroot-pumpkin barley fritters for your mood and immunity

Method

*Wash barley a few times with a lot of water. Then soak them for 6-8 hours or overnight.

*After 6-8 hours, drain the water completely. Pour 5 cups of freshwater into a cooker.

*Pressure cook till soft for at least 7-8 whistles on a medium flame.

*Cook barley water completely.

*Strain and add rock salt, lemon juice, and mint leaves.

“You can also eat up the barley along with the water,” suggested Ganeriwal.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle