‘Finally found the courage to tell my parents’: Trial by Fire actor Rajshri Deshpande reveals breast cancer diagnosis, how preventive checkup gave her a ‘fighting chance’

Trial by Fire actor Rajshri Deshpande has revealed she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer at 43 in two separate notes on Instagram, which detail how the diagnosis came through a routine preventive health checkup. “As you’re reading this, it means I’ve finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed by Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS) a grade 1 Breast cancer. Now it’s time you all know. We fortunately caught this early in a routine checkup, which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride, but trust me, it was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my aai and papa’s faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength. With everyone’s support, I feel I am ready to take on the world.”

Thanking her doctor, she added that she is now “recovering beautifully and soon heading home from the hospital”.

In another hopeful note, she shared about how 2026 began with her feeling “unstoppable.” “2026 began with me pouring my heart into planning two more schools in rural villages, reviving another stretch of a river and shooting beautiful stories with some really talented people. I felt unstoppable, full of purpose and dreams. But nothing will change. All this will happen. And in even more beautiful ways, I promise. I am walking into this adventure with faith, courage and a heart full of love. I know it’s just a chapter, not my whole story. My energy, compassion and fierce determination to serve, create and stand by those who need a hand.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri (@rajshri_deshpande)

She also mentioned that now, as a survivor, social worker and human, “It’s all become even more important”. “As lots of work needs to be done on the ground about breast cancer awareness, too. So felt like sharing my heart with you all so keep me in your prayers so I come out flying high and achieve everything I promised. Posting this with my big, radiant smile, which is still intact, and my spirit shines even brighter. I am reading all the messages, voice notes and trying to speak to most of you. Love you all, truly and endlessly.”

Breast cancer awareness is the need of the hour (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Breast cancer awareness is the need of the hour (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What is infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), grade 1?

Infiltrating ductal carcinoma is the most common type of breast cancer, said Dr Meghal Sanghavi, oncosurgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, adding that “infiltrating means the cancer has spread beyond the milk ducts into nearby breast tissue.”

“NOS stands for not otherwise specified, meaning it doesn’t fit into a rare subtype. Grade 1 indicates that the cancer cells look more like normal cells and usually grow slowly. This is generally considered an early and easier-to-treat stage if caught on time,” Dr Sanghavi told indianexpress.com.

How important is early detection in such cases?

Early detection can make a big difference, emphasised Dr Sanghavi. “When doctors find breast cancer during a routine checkup, before symptoms appear, treatment outcomes are often much better. Surgery may be less extensive, recovery tends to be smoother, and long-term survival rates are significantly higher. Regular screening is vital for giving patients that early advantage.”

What does treatment usually involve?

Story continues below this ad

For early-stage cases, surgery is often the first step. “Depending on the reports, it may be followed by radiation therapy, hormone therapy, or other targeted treatments. The treatment plan is always personalised. The goal is to remove the tumour completely and lower the risk of it coming back while maintaining quality of life,” said Dr Sanghavi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri (@rajshri_deshpande)

How does emotional support impact recovery?

Emotional support is as important as medical treatment. Family encouragement, reassurance, and positivity can ease anxiety before surgery and help with mental recovery afterward. Feeling supported often helps patients cope better with hospital stays and follow-up care, shared Dr Sanghavi.

Breast cancer, when caught early, is treatable. Awareness, timely screening, and a strong support system can turn fear into resilience and hope for better days ahead.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.