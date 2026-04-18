Rajpal Yadav spills the secret to living a long and healthy life: ‘Eat half of it, drink double…’

Rajpal Yadav, 55, wishes to live a long and happy life surrounded by his family and friends. And during a recent conversation, the Bhooth Bangla actor opened up about the secret to his longevity: “Eat half of it, drink double the amount of water, do three times the hard work.”

According to him, “food, bhajan, kirtan is with everyone”. “The less food you eat, the longer you live and the healthier you will be,” he told Curly Tales.

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