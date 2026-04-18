Rajpal Yadav spills the secret to living a long and healthy life: ‘Eat half of it, drink double…’

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Rajpal Yadav, 55, wishes to live a long and happy life surrounded by his family and friends. And during a recent conversation, the Bhooth Bangla actor opened up about the secret to his longevity: “Eat half of it, drink double the amount of water, do three times the hard work.”
According to him, “food, bhajan, kirtan is with everyone”. “The less food you eat, the longer you live and the healthier you will be,” he told Curly Tales.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and certified diabetes educator, explained that practising portion control, mindful fasting (not strict dieting), and eating less than you usually do can significantly improve sleep quality and boost mood. “By eating smaller, balanced meals and avoiding late-night snacking, you help your body maintain stable blood sugar levels, support natural circadian rhythms, and prevent digestive discomfort that can disrupt sleep,” said Malhotra.
According to her, mindful eating helps you naturally manage portions, making it easier to feel satisfied without overeating. “These simple, science-backed habits not only help you sleep better but also leave you feeling more energised, refreshed, and positive every day,” said Malhotra.
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Ushakiran Sisodia, Registered Dietician and Clinical Nutritionist Diet and Nutrition, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital shared some quick and easy tips to avoid over-eating:
Mindful eating: Focus on your meal and be aware of your hunger and satiety signals. Eat slowly and savour each bite, which can help you feel full sooner.
Limit distractions: Avoid eating while watching TV or working, as these distractions can lead to mindless eating and overconsumption of food.
Start with smaller portions: Serve yourself smaller portions initially, and only go back for seconds if you are still hungry.
Incorporate more vegetables and whole grains: These foods are high in fiber and can help you feel full for longer periods. Opt for whole-grain chapatis, brown rice, or whole-wheat pasta instead of refined options.
Drink water before meals: Drinking a glass of water before eating can help you feel fuller faster, reducing the chances of overeating.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.