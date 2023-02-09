Turns out, your favourite meal — ‘rajma chawal’ — is ‘best for weight loss’

It would not be wrong for us to say that ‘rajma chawal’ pops up in the list of favourite dishes for most people. Does that mean those on a diet need to give it up? Absolutely not! Turns out, this much-relished meal is loaded with plenty of health benefits apart from being a treat for the taste buds. Don’t believe us? Hear it from the experts themselves.

Mac Singh, a dietitian, recently took to Instagram where, while calling rajma chawal an ‘emotion’, said that it is “the best meal for weight loss and overall health”. He further listed the many wonderful benefits of this meal.

1) Rajma chawal is packed with dietary fiber, more of which is the soluble fiber that keeps us full for longer without making us feel unnecessarily hungry. It also reduces cholesterol levels.

2) Rajma is a good source of plant protein, and protein is also responsible for fullness. Pairing it with curd will only improve its efficacy. Rajma and rice together have all nine essential amino acids!

3) Rajma has a low glycemic index — of just 24 — and a glycemic load of 4. Although the GI of white rice is high, research has found that pairing low glycemic index foods with high-medium ones promotes weight loss and overall health.

4) Rajma is an excellent source of potassium, with just 100 g of it providing 405 mg. Hence, rajma chawal as a meal helps get rid of water weight from the body and is also good for individuals with high blood pressure.

5) Rajma rice is a comfort food for most Indians, and whenever you eat something you love, your chances of losing weight increase drastically because of the exchange of good vibrations and the release of happy hormones.

6) Rajma is also rich in magnesium, calcium, and even molybdenum, a nutrient rarely found in foods. All these are great for strengthening bones.

Sumaiya A, Clinical Dietitian, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, agreed and said, “Rajma, a family of legumes, provides high fiber, protein, carbohydrate, B vitamin, iron, copper, magnesium, zinc, and phosphorus. It is naturally low in fat and free from saturated fat, as it is a plant food, and is also low in cholesterol. It also has a low Glycemic Index (GI)”.

“Rajma consumption has many health benefits as it is a nutrition-dense food. Rajma with the combination of rice is a wholesome meal for the body. It helps with weight loss, as rajma is a rich source of protein, dietary fiber, and is high in GI. It also benefits the gut as slowly digested carbohydrates can help in satiety,” she added.

What is the best time to eat rajma chawal?

According to Mac, lunchtime is the preferable time since rajma takes a little longer to digest.

What if rajma makes you gassy?

Some people complain of feeling bloated after consuming rajma. To avoid this situation, Mac shared some helpful suggestions. They are:

1) Always soak rajma a night before. Make sure you add a pinch of salt to reduce its excessive acidic content. The next morning, wash it properly to remove the phytonutrient- haemagglutinin which hinders the absorption of nutrients.

2) Add ginger, haldi, hing, and curry leaves while preparing it.

3) Proper boiling of rajma is necessary.

4) Pair it with curd and mint chutney to reduce its acid content.

“Making rajma can be challenging for some people, but the key to successfully preparing it lies in the proper soaking and cooking process. To ensure the best results, it is recommended to soak rajma overnight in cold water before cooking, Sumaiya told indianexpress.com, further advising to include a vegetable, salad, curd, or buttermilk to avoid any bloating or indigestion while eating rajma rice.

