Can this two ingredient ‘ancient method’ help relieve cough and phlegm?

Seasonal changes can cause various ailments including cold, fever, and cough. And it cannot be denied that constant coughing can be exhausting for you and discomfiting for people around you. So, if you have been coughing incessantly of late, it is best to seek medical help. But before that, would you like to try a natural remedy we spotted on Instagram? No, it is nothing elaborate, all you would need is two ingredients and you are good to go!

Dr Lily Choi, a licensed acupuncturist, took to Instagram to share that she swears by the “ancient method” of having radish — known to soothe the throat — with honey to ease a dry or persistent cough. “This is an ancient method used to relieve cough and phlegm. Pungent and warming foods like radish and honey help promote the dispersing of coldness, reduce secretion, and relieve coughing,” Dr Choi captioned her post.

This is how she prepares the remedy.

*Slice up a small radish; you can also use daikon.

*Add that into a cup with about 1.5 tsp of honey.

*Soak for 1-2 hours until the radish is soft.

*Eat the radish and drink the honey-radish juice.

“Do this 1-2 times per day until you feel better,” Dr Choi suggested.

Does this radish-honey combo truly work?

According to registered dietitian Garima Goyal, eating seasonal foods can help ward off diseases as “they are full of essential vitamins and minerals that help to cope with the changing weather“.

As such, Goyal said that this root vegetable “is a great remedy for cough“. “Both the constituents possess anti bacterial properties and help to treat winter flu,” said Goyal adding that even black radishes, which are also rich in immunity improving vitamin C, are good to reduce inflammation, and work against the cold”.

However, she cautioned diabetics against the combination as honey “has a higher glycemic index”.

