scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Can this two ingredient ‘ancient method’ help relieve cough and phlegm?

According to dietitian Garima Goyal, eating seasonal foods can help ward off diseases as "they are full of essential vitamins and minerals that help to cope with the changing weather"

dry coughAre you suffering from dry cough? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Seasonal changes can cause various ailments including cold, fever, and cough. And it cannot be denied that constant coughing can be exhausting for you and discomfiting for people around you. So, if you have been coughing incessantly of late, it is best to seek medical help. But before that, would you like to try a natural remedy we spotted on Instagram? No, it is nothing elaborate, all you would need is two ingredients and you are good to go!

Also Read |Ayurvedic remedies to soothe dry cough naturally

Dr Lily Choi, a licensed acupuncturist, took to Instagram to share that she swears by the “ancient method” of having radish — known to soothe the throat — with honey to ease a dry or persistent cough. “This is an ancient method used to relieve cough and phlegm. Pungent and warming foods like radish and honey help promote the dispersing of coldness, reduce secretion, and relieve coughing,” Dr Choi captioned her post.

Also Read |Keep cold, cough, sneezing and sore throat away with these Ayurvedic tips

This is how she prepares the remedy.

*Slice up a small radish; you can also use daikon.
*Add that into a cup with about 1.5 tsp of honey.
*Soak for 1-2 hours until the radish is soft.
*Eat the radish and drink the honey-radish juice.

“Do this 1-2 times per day until you feel better,” Dr Choi suggested.

Radishes are rich in various nutrients and have a lot of health benefits. (Source: Pixabay)

Does this radish-honey combo truly work?

According to registered dietitian Garima Goyal, eating seasonal foods can help ward off diseases as “they are full of essential vitamins and minerals that help to cope with the changing weather“.

As such, Goyal said that this root vegetable “is a great remedy for cough“. “Both the constituents possess anti bacterial properties and help to treat winter flu,” said Goyal adding that even black radishes, which are also rich in immunity improving vitamin C, are good to reduce inflammation, and work against the cold”.

Advertisement

However, she cautioned diabetics against the combination as honey “has a higher glycemic index”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 10:50 IST
Next Story

‘Koi hadd hoti hai kisi ke khilaaf hone ki’: Salman Butt defends Virat Kohli’s T20I ton against Afghanistan

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Golden Globes, Golden Globes fashion
Golden Globes 2023: Celebrities ace their fashion game, serve major sartorial goals
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close