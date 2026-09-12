Quora user asks if water before bed prevents heart attack and stroke; doctor answers

A glass of water before bed is often recommended as a simple way to stay hydrated overnight. But can that bedtime habit actually protect your heart or reduce the risk of a stroke?

The question was recently posted on the online forum Quora: Is it true that a glass of water before bed reduces the risk of a heart attack or stroke?

We dug deeper and reached out to Dr Swarup Swaraj Pal, Sr. Consultant, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon, Gleneagles Hospitals, Parel, for answers.

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The answer, as it turns out, isn’t quite as simple as “drink a glass of water before bed and protect your heart.”