Quinoa or barley: Which is better for weight loss?

Many people follow expensive diet routines to achieve their weight loss goals. But instead of eliminating food groups, all you need to do is be mindful of what you put on your plate and also practice portion control. “For healthy weight loss, all that matters is to be in a moderate calorie deficit by eating a balanced diet,” dietitian Niharikka Budhwani wrote on Instagram.

As such, whole grains are considered better than refined grains like wheat, owing to their nutritional profile. But between the two whole grains — quinoa and barley (jau) — aids weight loss better?

The expert decoded these two whole grains according to the Indian Food Composition Table – 2017 in her post. Take a look below:

“Both these grains will help you to lose weight. The point here being, you do not have to eat exotic food items to lose weight,” she said.

While there is hardly any difference in macro nutrients profile, “there is a huge difference in price”, she said, adding that 30 grams of both grains have similar fibre, carbs, protein and fat composition.

Ways to use barley

*add to soup

*add to salad

*make flour and prepare rotis

*add to khichdi

How to use quinoa?

Quinoa is used to make flour, and soups.

