Looking for a quick salad? Count on this desi recipe

Eating healthy and nutritious food is essential for one’s overall health and well-being. And one of the things that instantly comes to mind when one talks about healthy eating is salad. But instead of opting for the fancier varieties, why not go desi and try this humble salad recipe which can be prepared within minutes with ingredients you will easily find in your refrigerator. Whether running late for work, having a busy day at work, or just as a snack, make kachumber a part of your daily diet.

This highly nutritious and simple to make salad should ideally be part of your mid-morning snack or lunch. It not only helps you save a lot of time, but it also helps include more vegetables in your diet, which are a prerequisite for healthy living.

In Hindi, kacha means raw and by logic, kachumber is a simple mix of roughly cut pieces of raw vegetables. Recently lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho also shared a recipe of kachumber.

Ingredients

1 – Onion

1 – Tomato

1 – Lemon wedge

Chilli powder

Method

*Chop onion and tomato.

*Add a dash of chilli powder.

*Squeeze some lemon.

*Give it a good mix.

Sharing that it can be had before a meal or with a meal, Coutinho captioned the post, “Super for your gut ..super as a prebiotic too ….go back to your roots …..get this back into your lifestyle.”

In case you are wondering what are the benefits of this humble salad, here’s what you should know

*Mood-boosting nutrients like folate and vitamin B12 found in leafy greens not only help uplift one’s mood but also helps eliminate brain fog, and improve mental agility and performance.

*Regular consumption of salads help release a host of powerful antioxidants which protect the body from damage caused by harmful molecules called free radicals.

*The more flavourful a salad is naturally, the fewer calorie ingredients the body would need to taste. It helps prevent craving for items are cheese.

*The fibre helps maintain gut health and boost metabolism. The increase in gut-friendly bacteria helps get rid of digestive problems and even boost the immune system.

Also, who would mind a quick recipe that can be made with easily found vegetables like tomato and onion?

So, are you game for this drool-worthy salad?

