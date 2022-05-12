Queen Elizabeth pulls out of UK parliament opening due to ‘episodic mobility problems’; here’s what it means

Queen Elizabeth missed the State Opening of the UK Parliament on Tuesday owing to “episodic mobility problems”, Buckingham Palace revealed. This is the third time that the Queen missed the tradition; the previous two times were during her pregnancy.

“The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace had said in a press statement.

What is episodic mobility?

According to Dr Jayant Arora, Director and Unit Head, Fortis Bone and Joint Institute, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, “The term ‘episodic mobility issues’ is being erroneously bandied about since the past few days as a medical diagnosis — it is really not.”

“There are temporary mobility impairment issues which may be due to a short term condition such as weakness or injury and these can get better by treating the causes,” he added.

Long-term mobility impairment issues, on the other hand, result from a variety of causes such as balance issues, pain, deformities, muscle loss, etc, the expert shared. “This includes neurological conditions like Parkinson’s disease, brain strokes, neuropathy, spinal cord disorders etc. It can also be seen with muscular dystrophy, severe knee and hip arthritis, post-traumatic deformities, limb length differences etc.”

He concluded by saying that ‘episodic mobility’ is not a disease. “I would urge everyone to read it in a plain English context,” he said.

