Qubool Hai actor Surbhi Jyoti reveals pregnancy morning routine: ‘My favourite meal of the day’

Popular television actor Surbhi Jyoti, who welcomed her first child, a baby girl, this June, recently shared the morning routine she followed during pregnancy. “I drink warm water, then freshen up, then I have a bowl full of soaked nuts and dry fruits such as almonds, apricots, figs, cashews, raisins and walnuts, etc. That is my favourite meal of the day. I enjoy that bowl so much,” she shared on Meta.

Adding, the Qubool Hai actor, continued: “After that, I follow it up with some fruit. My breakfasts are usually varied — sometimes, upma, sometimes poha, omelette or parantha.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.