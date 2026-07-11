Qubool Hai actor Surbhi Jyoti reveals pregnancy morning routine: ‘My favourite meal of the day’

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Popular television actor Surbhi Jyoti, who welcomed her first child, a baby girl, this June, recently shared the morning routine she followed during pregnancy. “I drink warm water, then freshen up, then I have a bowl full of soaked nuts and dry fruits such as almonds, apricots, figs, cashews, raisins and walnuts, etc. That is my favourite meal of the day. I enjoy that bowl so much,” she shared on Meta.
Adding, the Qubool Hai actor, continued: “After that, I follow it up with some fruit. My breakfasts are usually varied — sometimes, upma, sometimes poha, omelette or parantha.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Reflecting on the actor’s routine, Dr Aditi Godse, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says that a healthy pregnancy morning routine like the one shared by Surbhi Jyoti includes waking up on time, drinking enough water, eating a nutritious breakfast, taking prescribed prenatal vitamins, doing light stretching or prenatal yoga, and practising deep breathing or meditation.
Dr Godse says that all of these help improve energy levels, support the baby’s growth, reduce stress, improve digestion, and promote better physical and mental health during pregnancy.
This is a crucial time, and protein needs increase during pregnancy. “However, it is important to balance protein intake from eggs, chicken, fish, and mutton with complex carbohydrates from sources like whole grains. Omega-3 fatty acids from nuts, seeds, and fish also offer well-rounded nourishment that supports maternal health and fetal development throughout pregnancy,” she tells indianexpress.com.
According to her, Jyoti’s habits are generally safe for most pregnant women when done in moderation and with approval from their obstetrician. However, every pregnancy is different, especially if there are complications such as high blood pressure, bleeding, severe morning sickness, gestational diabetes — or if its a high-risk pregnancy, where certain exercises or dietary changes may not be suitable.
Dr Godse also reiterates that it is important not to copy celebrity routines exactly because nutritional needs, fitness levels, and medical conditions vary from person to person. “Pregnant women should also strictly avoid unapproved herbal supplements or detox drinks,” she warns.
Instead, she advised them to stay well hydrated, eat balanced meals, get enough rest, attend regular prenatal check-ups, and always follow advice from their healthcare provider to ensure the safest pregnancy for both mother and baby.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.