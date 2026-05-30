Quality of your sleep may be affecting the liver too — here’s how

Poor sleep may be doing far more damage to the body than simply causing fatigue and low energy levels. According to new research published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, unhealthy sleep habits and sedentary lifestyles may significantly increase the risk of developing fatty liver disease, one of the world’s most common chronic liver conditions.

The condition currently affects nearly a quarter of the adult population globally and has traditionally been linked to obesity, diabetes, poor diet, and lack of exercise. “People with poor nighttime sleep and prolonged daytime napping have the highest risk for developing fatty liver disease,” said Yan Liu, Ph.D., of the Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Food, Nutrition and Health and Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China. “Our study found a moderate improvement in sleep quality was related to a 29% reduction in the risk for fatty liver disease.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to Dr Amit Miglani, Director and HOD, Gastroenterology at Asian Hospital, growing scientific evidence suggests that sleep is becoming just as important as diet and physical activity for metabolic health.

“More and more research is showing that lack of sleep could have a severely negative impact on liver functionality, similar to the impact of poor dietary choices and physical inactivity,” Dr Miglani explained.

He said inadequate sleep disrupts the body’s ability to metabolise energy efficiently. “When you have an improper sleep schedule, it affects how the body processes fat, regulates insulin, and manages energy metabolism. Over time, this can contribute to fat buildup in the liver,” he said.

Sleep for metabolic health

“Sleep is now being recognised as one of the three main components of metabolic health, alongside nutrition and exercise,” Dr Miglani said. He explained that chronic sleep deprivation increases stress hormone production, which can interfere with blood sugar regulation and metabolic balance.

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“Lack of sleep also influences appetite control and may increase unhealthy eating behaviours,” he added. “When combined with prolonged sitting and low physical activity, this creates significant metabolic stress, even in people who are not severely overweight.”

Experts suggest that sleep is essential for metabolic health (Photo: Magnific) Experts suggest that sleep is essential for metabolic health (Photo: Magnific)

Can better sleep help reverse early fatty liver disease?

One of the study’s most striking findings was that even moderate improvements in sleep quality were linked to a nearly 29% lower risk of fatty liver disease. According to Dr Miglani, improving sleep habits can genuinely support liver recovery, especially in the early stages of disease.

“One of the most effective ways to improve early-stage fatty liver disease is through positive lifestyle modifications, and quality sleep is a major part of that,” he explained.

He said restorative sleep helps regulate inflammation, hormones, and insulin function — all of which directly influence liver health.

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“Sleep alone may not completely reverse liver damage, but developing healthy and consistent sleep habits can significantly support the healing process,” Dr Miglani noted.

Are long daytime naps a warning sign?

While many people rely on daytime naps to compensate for poor nighttime sleep, experts warn that excessive napping may actually signal deeper metabolic imbalance.

“Short naps can be refreshing, but very long or frequent daytime naps may indicate poor sleep quality and disrupted body rhythms,” Dr Miglani said.

“Naps cannot replace deep, continuous nighttime sleep when it comes to overall metabolic and liver health,” he emphasised.

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Lifestyle changes

As modern lifestyles become increasingly sedentary and sleep-deprived, doctors warn that fatty liver disease may continue rising even among younger adults and people without obvious obesity.

“The body’s metabolic systems are deeply interconnected,” Dr Miglani said. “Improving sleep, reducing inactivity, eating better, and maintaining regular physical movement together create the strongest protection for long-term liver health.”

With growing evidence linking sleep and liver disease, experts believe prioritising quality rest may no longer be optional, but an essential part of preventing chronic illness.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.