Does the quality of life degrade after a cardiac event? Can a patient go back to exercising?

The heart is one of the most important organs, and with several recent cases of deaths caused by cardiac arrests, people are all the more cautious about their heart health. It is important to stay aware and educated about the body and its well-being, looking for signs that not all is well and seeking medical action.

If you or a loved one has undergone a coronary angioplasty or has a cardiac stent inserted, you must be curious to know about the quality of life and how it will get affected, if at all.

According to Dr TS Kler, chairman, Fortis Heart & Vascular Institute, Fortis Hospital, Gurugram, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the major cause of mortality in India; out of all CVDs, coronary artery disease (CAD) is one of the leading causes of mortality, as of the year 2020.

“These days, cardiovascular disorders have risen, especially among people aged 35-50 years, who are succumbing to cardiac diseases,” the doctor said, adding that it is because of a “major shift in lifestyle habits” like eating unhealthy foods, not exercising and being excessively stressed.

He added that cardiac deaths of “seemingly healthy people” prove that looking fit is not equal to having a healthy heart.

What are coronary artery stents and how do they work?

The doctor explained that coronary artery stents are small devices inserted inside the arteries of the heart to prevent them from closing again. “Sometimes, patients require coronary angioplasty, too, along with the placement of a stent. Although heavy exercise such as lifting weights or walking up steep slopes should be avoided after having a stent placed, we recommend moderate exercise such as walking on plain ground soon after the angioplasty. Patients can expect to reach pre-disease exercise status after a month of the stenting procedure; it varies from person-to-person,” he said.

The doctor concluded by saying that the need of the hour is realising the importance of regular cardiac screening.

“Monitoring is important after a cardiac procedure. In the last few decades, medical breakthroughs have helped to address the growing burden of coronary artery disease with devices like heart stents. The quality of stents has also improved a lot due to technological advancement. Now, patients can easily go back to normal life and do physical exercises at their doctor’s suggestion. It is not true that quality of life degrades after a cardiac event,” he said.

