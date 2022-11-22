Why do football players spit so much on the field?

The momentous 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway in Qatar, and whether you are a fan or not, you definitely cannot miss the buzz. As such, if you have caught the glimpse of any match until now, or even in the past, you must have often noticed players spitting on the field while at play. Why do they do that? Turns out, there is some science and performance-building factor behind it, studies and experts suggest.

According to Dr Udit Kapoor, senior consultant, Asian Hospital, Faridabad, the saliva in the mouth thickens during physically strenuous activities like football matches, which players consider better to spit out. “There is especially a type of mucous called MUC5B which makes the saliva thicker and therefore harder to swallow. So, it is best to spit it,” said Dr Kapoor, talking about footballers, cricketers, and rugby players who are allowed to spit on the ground as opposed to tennis and basketball players.

Agreeing, Dr Nandlal Pathak, chiropractor and sports physiotherapist, Synchrony Chiropractic and Sports Physiotherapy Clinic, told indianexpress.com that the saliva thickens “immediately after any exercise or physical activity”. “Such total protein in saliva can be amylase, lysozyme, lactoferrin, chromogranin A or MUC5B, which are mediated by the autonomic nervous system and immune system,” added Dr Pathak.

He further mentioned that another reason could be dehydration, which can happen due to mouth breathing. “Dehydration causes evaporation of water. General perspiration can also cause dehydration leading to saliva thickening, hence, more spitting,” he explained, adding that while players can swallow the saliva, they usually spit it out if the quantity is too large.

Additionally, sportspersons are often seen swishing their drinks and spitting them in between breaks or during a progressing game. Why is that? The practice, called carb rinsing, involves spitting a carb solution instead of water. Many studies suggest that such carb rinsing may help boost athletic performance rather than sipping water which might cause gastrointestinal issues like bloating.

Also, a study published in the European Journal of Sport Science in 2017 found that carb rinsing boosted performance in a range of activities. The study researched 12 healthy men in their 20s and found that they could jump higher, do more bench presses and squats, sprint faster, and were more alert after carb rinsing. Another similar study published in the International Journal of Sports Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism found that 12 competitive male athletes experienced less fatigue after carb rinsing.

However, a study published in the Journal of Sports Sciences in 2017 noted no significant difference in performance for those in endurance events. The study analysed 15 female runners who raced for 60 minutes, once with carb rinsing and once without. The carb solution apparently, the study claimed, had no impact. The study concluded that possibly, carb rinsing has more of an impact on quick, immediate activities such as sprinting than long-distance, endurance events.

Dr Pathak said, “Carb rinsing is mainly used for performance enhancement in activities that require sprinting. Also, the practice doesn’t have any effect on decreasing the net protein concentration in the mouth, which is the main reason behind thick saliva.”

