This is why curling up like a puppy might help you drift off

Sleep is all about relaxation. But it’s easier said than done. If you, too, have been facing issues with sleep recently, the ‘puppy paws trick’ — a position where you lie on your stomach and tuck your hands under the chest — may offer some respite. But does it really help one fall asleep? Let’s find out from experts.

Dr Sheetal Goyal, consultant neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that mimicking how a puppy dozes off by focusing on complete stillness, slowing their breathing, and relaxing the body can actually be quite effective for improving sleep onset.

“While it’s not a medically proven method, it closely aligns with what we know about sleep science and relaxation techniques. When you cannot fall asleep, the key is to reduce physical movement and mental stimulation. By lying still, consciously relaxing your muscles, and breathing slowly, you’re signalling to your nervous system that it’s safe to wind down,” said Dr Goyal.