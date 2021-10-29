Puneeth Rajkumar dies due to heart attack: Know about the risk factors

Puneeth Rajkumar, Kannada superstar, passed away on October 29 at the age of 46, due to a heart attack. He developed chest pain in the morning, after which he was rushed to Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru, in a serious condition.

Heart attacks are becoming more common in the younger age group than it was a decade ago, Dr Subhendu Mohanty, head and senior consultant, cardiologist, Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida, told indianexpress.com earlier. Patients with diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol should keep these health issues under control and consult a doctor regularly, he said.

A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpnMmW3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021

Dr Sanjay Kumar, director and head, Department of Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, said, “Some of the common risk factors are increase in smoking, family history of heart disease and diabetes. Indians are more prone to heart attacks as compared to others around the world, the lack of physical exercise being one of the predominant reasons.”

Your legacy will live on. RIP Puneeth. Heartfelt condolences to his family & fans.#PuneethRajkumar — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 29, 2021

At the same time, over-exercising can also be harmful, says Dr Kumar. “It is well documented; even in marathon runners, there are more cases of heart blockages. After 40, cardio is the best form of exercise. Severe forms of exercises can lead to rupture of minor plaque leading to heart attacks.”

According to the 2019 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the number of deaths due to heart attack increased between 2014-2019 by 53 per cent.

Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise. One of the most humble people I’ve met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 29, 2021

Difference between cardiac arrest and heart attack

Dr Kumar explains, “Cardiac arrest refers to the irregular beating of the heart leading to death. In a heart attack, maximum deaths occur in the first hour and most of it is due to irregular beating of heart. Today, most of the people are saved once they reach hospital. But in the first hour, when you do not realise you are experiencing a heart attack, an irregular beating at that time can take your life.”

Cardiac arrest can also occur because of other causes like weak heart, change in electrolyte levels, says the doctor. “So, cardiac arrest, per se, does not mean heart attack. However, heart attack is one of the most common causes of cardiac arrest.”

