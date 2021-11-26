Here’s why you should add pumpkin seeds to your diet

Pumpkin seeds are highly nutritious and have been given the tag of ‘superfood for women’. They are especially beneficial for those with conditions like PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), mentioned Avinash Rajapet, program director and head trainer, Fitbee.

What are pumpkin seeds?

Pumpkin seeds are flat, edible, egg-shaped seeds also known as “pepita” – a Mexican Spanish term. They have a dark green layer on the outside but the seeds are off-white on the inside. They are considered wholesome and highly nutritive.

“They date back to the ancient Greeks and Native Americans, so they’ve been around a long time. Once removed from the flesh of a pumpkin, you can rinse and roast them for further consumption,” Rajapet shared.

Pumpkin seeds and PCOS

PCOS brings its own set of diet restrictions for women trying to beat the condition. As such, including pumpkin seeds in the diet can help improve hormonal health.

Pumpkin seeds contain high amounts of magnesium that increases testosterone levels. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Pumpkin seeds contain high amounts of magnesium that increases testosterone levels. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Benefits of pumpkin seeds for women with PCOS:

Helps reduce hair loss

Contains essential fatty acids

Helps reduce cholesterol

Good source of magnesium

Decreases the risk of osteoporosis in women after menopause

“Since they are a rich source of magnesium, they are excellent for bone formation, too. Apart from this, they are a natural source of tryptophan, an amino acid that helps to improve sleep patterns. Women with PCOS can have a spoonful of pumpkin seeds before going to bed for better sleep,” he suggested.

How to include pumpkin seeds in your diet?

There are many ways in which you can enjoy pumpkin seeds. You can eat them raw or roasted, sprinkle them on your salads and soups, or simply blend them into your smoothie.

“You can also mix them in your oatmeal or puddings, either garnish them on top of your shakes or just grind them in your sauces and chutneys. These ways you can benefit the most from this superfood,” he said.

Quantity to eat – Only a spoonful, no more, he said.

