Pulkit Samrat reveals malaria cost him ‘2.5 kg muscle, fair bit of strength’

Pulkit Samrat recently revealed a malaria diagnosis, adding that he didn’t expect the mosquito-borne disease to cause loss of muscle and strength. “Malaria took a little more out of me than I expected. Lost 2.5 kg of muscle and a fair bit of strength. But I know this body. We’ve built it before. We’ll build it again,” Pulkit said on Instagram Stories.

To learn more about the infection caused by Plasmodium parasites that affects muscle and strength, we spoke with experts.

Dr Manjusha Agarwal, consultant in internal medicine at Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai, told indianexpress.com that malaria can lead to high fever, chills, sweating, weakness, and fatigue. “During the illness, the body undergoes considerable stress, which can affect appetite, hydration, and energy levels. This may contribute to muscle loss and reduced strength, particularly when the illness is severe or prolonged. When someone loses 2.5 kg of muscle, it means their measured lean muscle mass has reduced by around 2.5 kg; it does not necessarily mean they have lost 2.5 kg of total body weight,” said Dr Agarwal.