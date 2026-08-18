Pulkit Samrat reveals malaria cost him ‘2.5 kg muscle, fair bit of strength’

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Pulkit Samrat recently revealed a malaria diagnosis, adding that he didn’t expect the mosquito-borne disease to cause loss of muscle and strength. “Malaria took a little more out of me than I expected. Lost 2.5 kg of muscle and a fair bit of strength. But I know this body. We’ve built it before. We’ll build it again,” Pulkit said on Instagram Stories.
To learn more about the infection caused by Plasmodium parasites that affects muscle and strength, we spoke with experts.
Dr Manjusha Agarwal, consultant in internal medicine at Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai, told indianexpress.com that malaria can lead to high fever, chills, sweating, weakness, and fatigue. “During the illness, the body undergoes considerable stress, which can affect appetite, hydration, and energy levels. This may contribute to muscle loss and reduced strength, particularly when the illness is severe or prolonged. When someone loses 2.5 kg of muscle, it means their measured lean muscle mass has reduced by around 2.5 kg; it does not necessarily mean they have lost 2.5 kg of total body weight,” said Dr Agarwal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Amit Saraf, director, internal medicine, Jupiter Hospital Thane, told indianexpress.com that people often eat less while their energy needs increase. “The body may also break down stored energy, including muscle tissue, to meet its demands. So, seeing a drop on the scale after malaria is common. However, it is important to remember that not all of this weight loss is muscle; some can be attributed to fluid loss and reduced food intake,” said Dr Saraf.
Recovery does not always begin immediately after the fever ends. “Malaria puts a lot of stress on the body, and fatigue can last for days or even weeks. Anaemia, dehydration, low-calorie intake, and muscle loss can all lead to weakness. A person may feel physically drained even after the infection has been treated,” said Dr Saraf.
Not only malaria, but it can happen in dengue and any severe viral flu or pneumonia. “Now, dengue, malaria, and respiratory viral infections and chest infections, pneumonia are common. So, this applies to all of them,” mentioned Dr Agarwal.
Muscle loss can affect strength, stamina, balance, and the ability to perform everyday activities. “Recovery from malaria is usually gradual. Even after the infection has been treated, tiredness and reduced physical capacity may continue for some time. Recovery should focus on adequate protein and calorie intake, good hydration, sufficient sleep, and a gradual return to physical activity,” said Dr Agarwal.
The focus should first be on recovery rather than quickly rebuilding fitness. “Once the fever has gone and the doctor is satisfied with the recovery, a person can gradually restart physical activity. Starting with walking, mobility exercises, and light resistance training is usually better than jumping right back into heavy workouts. The body needs time to regain its strength,” said Dr Saraf.
Nutrition is very important. Getting enough protein from foods like eggs, dairy, beans, soy, fish, or lean meat, along with sufficient carbohydrates and healthy fats, can aid recovery. Staying hydrated is also crucial, especially if there was a lot of fluid loss during the illness. Eating smaller, more frequent meals can help those who still struggle with appetite.
Once strength improves, resistance exercises can help rebuild muscle. “It is important to watch for persistent weakness, breathlessness, dizziness, recurrent fever, poor appetite, or difficulty performing routine activities. A person recovering from malaria should avoid pushing through severe fatigue and should return to exercise progressively, based on their recovery and medical advice,” said Dr Agarwal.
‘Malaria’ has been trending on Google for the past one week.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.