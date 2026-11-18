Waking up with swollen fingers, a puffy face, or puffiness around the eyes may sometimes be more than just the result of poor sleep, excessive salt intake, or fluid retention. If these symptoms occur regularly, particularly when accompanied by fatigue, unexplained weight gain, dry skin or increased sensitivity to cold, they could indicate an underlying thyroid disorder, especially hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid).

What is the reason behind this

The thyroid gland produces hormones that regulate the body’s metabolism and influence several essential functions, including fluid balance, circulation and tissue activity.

However, when it does not produce sufficient hormones, the body’s metabolic processes slow down.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.