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Waking up with swollen fingers, a puffy face, or puffiness around the eyes may sometimes be more than just the result of poor sleep, excessive salt intake, or fluid retention. If these symptoms occur regularly, particularly when accompanied by fatigue, unexplained weight gain, dry skin or increased sensitivity to cold, they could indicate an underlying thyroid disorder, especially hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid).
What is the reason behind this
The thyroid gland produces hormones that regulate the body’s metabolism and influence several essential functions, including fluid balance, circulation and tissue activity.
However, when it does not produce sufficient hormones, the body’s metabolic processes slow down.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Bhawna Attri, Consultant – Endocrinology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad, says, “This can lead to a condition called myxoedema, in which a substance known as glycosaminoglycans accumulates in the skin and underlying tissues, attracting and retaining water.”
“As a result, individuals may develop characteristic puffiness around the face, particularly the eyelids, as well as swelling or a feeling of tightness in the fingers and hands. Unlike ordinary fluid retention, this swelling may not always leave a visible indentation when pressed,” she adds.
Other symptoms
Dr Attri says, “People may also notice that their rings feel tighter in the morning, their fingers appear unusually thick, or their face looks swollen immediately after waking up.”
There are other accompanying symptoms as well.
“This can include persistent tiredness, constipation, hair thinning, muscle cramps, menstrual irregularities, difficulty concentrating and unexplained weight gain. Since these symptoms develop gradually, many people tend to dismiss them as signs of ageing, stress or lifestyle changes,” she says.
What other factors can cause morning puffiness
Morning puffiness alone does not mean a thyroid problem.
“Kidney disorders, hormonal fluctuations, allergies, certain medications, excessive salt consumption and poor sleep can also cause facial or finger swelling. Therefore, persistent or recurring symptoms should be evaluated rather than self-diagnosed,” Dr Attri says.
She adds that a doctor may recommend thyroid function tests, particularly TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone) and free T4, to assess thyroid activity. If hypothyroidism is diagnosed, treatment generally involves thyroid hormone replacement medication, such as levothyroxine, with dosage adjusted according to blood test results and clinical response.
Do not ignore persistent swelling, especially when it occurs alongside other symptoms of an underactive thyroid.
Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment can help restore hormonal balance, improve metabolism and gradually reduce thyroid-related tissue swelling.
“Sudden facial or tongue swelling accompanied by breathing difficulty requires immediate emergency medical attention,” Dr Attri says.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.