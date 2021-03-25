Puffy eyes? Count on these easy remedies

Here's what to keep in mind when you want to reduce puffy eyes. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Puffy eyes can be a result of many things. In fact, mild morning puffiness is commonly experienced by many which usually recedes after one washes their face with cold water. But if under-eye puffiness is still visible, here are some easy remedies that can help, courtesy of nutritionist Pooja Makhija.

In an Instagram video, Makhija shared some nutrition hacks that can help.

*It’s important to have two-three litres of water so that your brain knows that it does not need to store water.

*Eat foods and vegetables rich in water to increase the body’s hydration levels.

*Reduce diuretics such as tea and coffee, energy drinks, and alcohol, as they increase puffiness.

*Add parsley to your diet because it tells your kidneys to filter out the waste or toxins from the body. It can be consumed in the form of salads or soups to not just add flavour but also take out excess fluids.

But is there one remedy that has maximum benefits?

“Combine all of these together into a magical vegetable juice,” said Makhija.

Ingredients

1 – Cucumber, medium

1-2 stalks – Celery

1 – Tomato, medium

Small bunch – Parsley

Lime juice

Method

Wash the vegetables.

Cut and blend them together.

Enjoy the juice without delay.

However, if you have long-lasting puffy eyes, pain, irritation, or severe swelling in or around your eye, it is better to consult a doctor.

