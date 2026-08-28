The 5-ingredient morning drink Vidya Malavade swears by for digestion

Vidya Malavade’s mornings start with herbal tea made from dried ginger and bay leaf powder, ground flax seeds, and Celtic salt, to aid digestion, rev up metabolism, and ease bloating.

“Recipe: Morning Tea –

¼ th 1/2 tsp – dry ginger powder (saunth)

¼th tsp dried Bay leaf powder

1 tsp Alsi powder

A pinch of Celtic salt

Lemon juice as needed

Dry ginger powder is excellent to rev up metabolism and kickstart digestion

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Dried bay leaf powder: Supports digestion, eases bloating, is full of antioxidants, increases immunity, & can regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Ground Flax seeds – I have 2 tsp daily…1tsp in this drink

They are packed with heart-healthy omega-3 fats, lignans,& lots of dietary fibre. They help improve digestion, lower bad cholesterol, and support stable blood sugar levels.