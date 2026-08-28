The 5-ingredient morning drink Vidya Malavade swears by for digestion

"Dry ginger powder is excellent to rev up metabolism and kickstart digestion," the Chak De! actor said

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiAug 28, 2026 08:00 PM IST
Vidya Malavade daily supplement routineVidya Malavade shares her daily supplement routine. (Source: Instagram/@vidyamalavade)
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Vidya Malavade’s mornings start with herbal tea made from dried ginger and bay leaf powder, ground flax seeds, and Celtic salt, to aid digestion, rev up metabolism, and ease bloating.

“Recipe: Morning Tea –
¼ th 1/2 tsp – dry ginger powder (saunth)
¼th tsp dried Bay leaf powder
1 tsp Alsi powder
A pinch of Celtic salt
Lemon juice as needed

Dry ginger powder is excellent to rev up metabolism and kickstart digestion

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Dried bay leaf powder: Supports digestion, eases bloating, is full of antioxidants, increases immunity, & can regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Ground Flax seeds – I have 2 tsp daily…1tsp in this drink
They are packed with heart-healthy omega-3 fats, lignans,& lots of dietary fibre. They help improve digestion, lower bad cholesterol, and support stable blood sugar levels.

Pinch of Celtic salt – For hydration, electrolyte balance, and digestion

Lemon – Supports hydration, immunity, and vitamin C.”

In an Instagram video, the Mismatched actor also added the daily supplement routine that she has post-lunch:

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  • Omega – EPA – DHA
  • Astaxanthin
  • 2 full overnight-soaked walnuts
  • 1tbsp psyllium husk
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Decoding her supplement routine

Dr Vikas Jindal, consultant, dept of Gastroenterology, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, said psyllium husk, or isabgol, a type of soluble fibre that absorbs water and swells in the gut to form a gel-like substance, helps soften stool and promote regular bowel movements.

“It’s particularly useful for people with chronic constipation or irregular bowel habits, and is considered gentle and safe for long-term use. However, an important point to note is that psyllium husk needs to be taken with adequate water,” he says.

 

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A post shared by Vidya S Malavade (@vidyamalavade)

Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, adds that soaked walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which help lower LDL cholesterol by reducing its production in the liver and facilitating its removal from the bloodstream. Moreover, the fibre content in walnuts binds with cholesterol in the digestive system, preventing its absorption and promoting its excretion from the body.

She says that the supplement routine includes nutrients such as Axazanthin, omega-3 fatty acids, DHEA, but these should not be copied without medical advice.

“Axazanthin is a natural red pigment and powerful antioxidant found in microalgae, salmon, and shrimp. It is marketed as a supplement to reduce oxidative stress, support skin and eye health, and lower inflammation,” she adds.

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“Omega-3 fatty acids benefit heart and brain health, which is essential for strong bones, muscles, and immunity,” Raj informs. She adds that DHEA is a hormone supplement that should only be taken under a doctor’s supervision because it may cause side effects or interact with certain medical conditions.

According to the nutritionist, a healthy diet should always be the foundation, and supplements should only be used to correct deficiencies or when recommended by a qualified healthcare professional.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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