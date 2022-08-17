Psoriasis Awareness Month: Know what causes psoriasis in the belly button and how it is treated

August 17, 2022 1:20:51 pm
Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune inflammatory condition of skin, which causes it to become silvery with white scales and reddish plaques. It is known to commonly affect the scalp, belly button or umbilicus, knees, elbows, palms and soles.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
According to Dr Shashi Kiran A R, consultant, dermatology, Kauvery Hospital Electronic City, Bengaluru, even though it is autoimmune, psoriasis is a multifactorial disease with genetic and environmental factors adding to it.
“The body naturally sheds dead skin cells and replaces them with new ones in regular intervals of 39 to 42 days. But with psoriasis, this process is irregular. The immune system triggers skin cells to grow at a rapid pace and stack up, resulting in raised, red patches,” the doctor explains.
Subscriber Only Stories
He adds that psoriasis can get aggravated in dry weather conditions, and due to alcohol consumption, smoking, stress, obesity, and few medications. It is also accompanied by complications like arthritis, obesity, diabetes, mental stress, depression, and low self-esteem.
“Clothing choices, withdrawal from gatherings, workplace, feelings of embarrassment, trying to avoid potentially-awkward situations are things people deal with. This is why the burden of skin diseases is so tremendous,” Dr Shashi says.
Psoriasis localised to the belly button
Per the doctor, psoriasis located in this area usually responds to ointments only. “Manipulating or scrubbing of the scales will aggravate the condition as there is a phenomenon called koebnerization, where scratching increases the severity and appearance of new lesions. Moisturising the skin will give maximum benefits,” he says.
The expert adds that doing the following can help:
* Coconut oil massages, as it has many natural fatty acids which have anti-inflammatory and skin repair properties.
* A low-calorie diet with lots of fruits and green leafy vegetables will help reduce the oxidative stress in the body.
* Reducing stressful situations and practising yoga, Pranayama, breathing exercises.
* Avoiding tattoos and piercings.
* Exposure to sunlight will help as vitamin D deficiency is linked with psoriasis.
“Depending on the spread and extent of the disease, multiple modalities of treatment are available for psoriasis including ointments, oral medications, NB-UVB light treatment and biologicals,” states the doctor.
He concludes by saying that psoriasis is never contagious and easily treatable in the majority, with very few complications.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Go elsewhere, don’t disturb estranged wife, children: Madras HC
On Shankar’s birthday, Kamal Haasan confirms Indian 2’s fate: ‘Together let’s achieve more’
How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide
He broke his ribs once, but he will not stop diving across the finish line: Story of Portuguese runner Joao Vitor de Oliveira
TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2022 today, here’s how to download score card
Oil prices turn more volatile as investors exit the market
‘Tribute to the legendary big bull of India’: Amul remembers Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Bilkis case: Rahul says entire country seeing difference between PM Modi’s words, deeds
Losses from crypto hacks surged 60% to $1.9 billion from January to July, Chainalysis says
Happy Birthday Shankar: The modern Tamil pioneer of pan-Indian films
Elderly man gently combs wife’s hair in hospital. Netizens term it ‘true love’
Victims of ‘loud’ nightclubs: A newborn, a Class 9 student, a man with heart condition