Protein Week 2021: Nearly one out of two Indian adults have a poor quality of life, survey finds

While the pandemic has pushed most of us to focus on and prioritise our health, the situation remains grim in many parts of the country, with respect to the quality of life led by people. A recent survey has found that nearly one out of two Indian adults — or 46.2 per cent — have a poor quality of life (QoL).

What does it mean?

Danone India, in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), launched the fifth edition of The Protein Week (TPW) — celebrated annually between July 24-30 — to raise awareness about the importance of protein, which is a macronutrient integral to lead a healthy and active life.

According to a press note shared with this outlet, it has been learnt that in India, more women have poor QoL than men (50.4 per cent to 42 per cent). In terms of a city-wise breakup, Kolkata recorded the highest percentage of adults (65 per cent) with poor QoL score, followed by Chennai (49.8 per cent), Delhi (48.5 per cent), Patna (46.2 per cent), Hyderabad (44.4 per cent), Lucknow (40 per cent) and Indore (39.2 per cent). Mumbai had the highest percentage of adults (68 per cent) recording a good quality of life.

Additionally, almost all (99 per cent) respondents across India agreed that physical health and nutrition play an important role in having a good QoL, while nearly 98 per cent of the study population was of the opinion that a protein-rich diet is important for a good QoL.

Per the survey, only 9 per cent of the respondents fulfilled their requirement of protein (recommended dietary allowance). A huge gap also existed in terms of the intake of 10 micronutrients that are important for immune function and overall health.

Speaking about the findings, Himanshu Bakshi, the managing director of Danone India, said: “The Protein Week is a platform to drive conversations and build awareness about protein, making it a part of mainstream public health dialogue. Physical health is one of the factors which one can influence with right nutrition choices and staying active. Although more than 90 per cent of the respondents were aware about the role of physical health and nutrition, only 9 per cent were getting adequate protein in their diet, which is alarming. Through our collaboration with CII and nutrition experts, we endeavour to sensitise Indian adults about the role of nutrition and protein in improving quality of life.”

The QoL survey, based on a WHO questionnaire and additional tools, was conducted in May-June 2021 with a sample size of 2,762 adults in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Chennai, Indore, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Patna, representing four geographical zones: north, south, east and west.

Based on the mean percent scores of the four domains of QoL — physical health, psychological health, social relationships and environment, and the cutoff point arrived to categorise Indian adults into ‘good’ or ‘poor’ QoL — the findings were reported.

