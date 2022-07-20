These ‘affordable’ food items will help you meet your protein goals

July 20, 2022 7:00:51 pm
Many people swear by protein powder when it comes to muscle building. But, according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, is not “essential” for keeping the body’s protein requirement in check, as she went on to list some “affordable food items that can help you meet your protein goals”.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
She, however, added that “whether or not you need protein powder, it is always necessary to: match powders to your needs; check for the type of protein/protein quantity; not blindly add powder without working out and fortifying with protein sources; checking for the label and ingredients.”
Check out the list she shared on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Amaranth puffs: Amaranth is a very rich source of protein and essential amino acids. In fact, just one serving of amaranth contains about 5 grams of protein.
Peanuts: Peanuts are actually a legume and have more protein than any other nut. Peanuts contain all the 20 amino acids in variable proportions and are the biggest source of the protein called “arginine”.
Moong dal, green: A typical Indian thali is incomplete without a portion of dal or lentil curry. The green gram is one of the best plant-based protein sources in the world. It is rich in essential amino acids, such as phenylalanine, leucine, isoleucine, valine, lysine, arginine and more.
Chana: Chana is high in protein and makes for an outstanding replacement for meat. The mean protein content in chickpeas is nearly 18%, which is higher than lentils. Also, chickpea is rich in lysine and arginine.
Paneer: To up your protein intake for the day, have paneer. It is a rich source of animal protein available at a comparatively lower cost, and forms an important source of animal protein for vegetarians.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
What Rs 80 to a dollar meansPremium
The K series is back, but does it stand out?
Latest News
Fahadh Faasil explains the main conflict of Malayankunju
Explained: Micronesia, the remote Pacific islands that have finally succumbed to a Covid outbreak
Nivin Pauly: I have never seen a movie like Mahaveeryar
Thai Vietjet to launch Ahmedabad-Bangkok flight from Oct 1
Twitter introduces Topics in Tamil; here is how you can follow Tamil Topics
EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cutoff
Apple iPhone 13, OnePlus 10R and more: Best phone deals of Amazon Prime Days sale 2022
Jamia BTech student gets Rs 25 lakh offer, average salary increased for other courses
Bengaluru: Bescom consumers complain of technical glitch in making payment
Agnipath scheme: First recruitment rally in Hisar from Aug 11
Punjab man murdered by ‘injecting drugs’, 3 held
MVA govt didn’t implement schemes for minorities properly: Samajwadi Party