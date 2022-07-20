These ‘affordable’ food items will help you meet your protein goals

Many people swear by protein powder when it comes to muscle building. But, according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, is not “essential” for keeping the body’s protein requirement in check, as she went on to list some “affordable food items that can help you meet your protein goals”.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

She, however, added that “whether or not you need protein powder, it is always necessary to: match powders to your needs; check for the type of protein/protein quantity; not blindly add powder without working out and fortifying with protein sources; checking for the label and ingredients.”

Also Read | | Yam vs sweet potato: A reference guide to food differences

Check out the list she shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

Amaranth puffs: Amaranth is a very rich source of protein and essential amino acids. In fact, just one serving of amaranth contains about 5 grams of protein.

Peanuts: Peanuts are actually a legume and have more protein than any other nut. Peanuts contain all the 20 amino acids in variable proportions and are the biggest source of the protein called “arginine”.

Moong dal, green: A typical Indian thali is incomplete without a portion of dal or lentil curry. The green gram is one of the best plant-based protein sources in the world. It is rich in essential amino acids, such as phenylalanine, leucine, isoleucine, valine, lysine, arginine and more.

Chana: Chana is high in protein and makes for an outstanding replacement for meat. The mean protein content in chickpeas is nearly 18%, which is higher than lentils. Also, chickpea is rich in lysine and arginine.

Paneer: To up your protein intake for the day, have paneer. It is a rich source of animal protein available at a comparatively lower cost, and forms an important source of animal protein for vegetarians.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!