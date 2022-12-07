It is important to increase protein intake after bariatric surgery; here’s why

“Bariatric surgery is a big step towards a better life by conquering your weight. However, there are some responsibilities that come once the surgery is done. First of which is to follow a specific diet until your new stomach starts accepting regular food. So, it is imperative to pay attention to what you eat and consume enough protein after bariatric surgery,” said Dr Manish Motwani, chief bariatric surgeon – Aastha Bariatrics, Centre of Excellence in Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

Notably, overweight or obese people opt for weight loss surgeries when diet and exercise fail to show results. “Bariatric surgery can help one lose weight and manage comorbidities such as thyroid, hypertension, sleep apnea, and diabetes-associated obesity,” Dr Motwani said.

Also Read | How to maintain weight after a bariatric or weight loss surgery

But how does protein help?

After bariatric surgery, your calorie intake should be less, hence it is important to have protein-rich foods, Dr Motwani said elucidating that since protein is the building block of life, it is needed in the diet to help the body repair and build new cells.

“A good amount of protein benefits the body in many ways, especially after the surgery. It helps in maintaining and building muscle mass, which is essential for weight loss. If your body is unable to get enough protein from outside sources (diet), it will break down your muscle mass to compensate. Protein also helps in wound healing, and your body to recover,” Dr Motwani elaborated.

Have protein in your diet (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Have protein in your diet (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Other reasons for you to consume protein include healthier skin, hair, and nails, and good immunity. “When you eat protein-rich food, you feel full for a longer period of time. So, you will not be hungry in-between meals. But, note that protein requirement varies from person-to-person. It is important to talk to your nutritionist about your own individual needs as they will be able to recommend the exact amount of protein you should be eating post-bariatric surgery,” said Dr Motwani.

Ways to include protein in your diet

Advertisement

*Eat your protein first. This way, if you fill up easily.

*Avoid consuming empty calories.

*Ensure to drink enough water so that all the nutrients are well absorbed.

*Avoid drinking water immediately before and after meals. Also, avoid in-between meals.

*Do not overeat.

*Maintain a food diary. “This way you will be able to eat the required amount of protein on a daily basis,” said Dr Motwani.

The last word: Inculcate the right eating habits for long-term success. Stay hydrated and ensure that you are physically active. Don’t lose hope, lose weight!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!