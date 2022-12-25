scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Protein found in brain may be new drug target for schizophrenia: Study

Brain cells called astrocytes regulate the immune response and inflammatory environment in the brain by secreting immune proteins such as C4

schizophreniaTherapies lowering C4 levels in the brain and reducing inflammation may benefit Schizophrenia patients but are currently not available (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Scientists have identified a protein in the brain of patients with schizophrenia which can be targeted by drugs to treat the neurodegenerative disease.

To identify effective drugs, Francesca Rapino, Lee Rubin, and colleagues from Harvard University, US have developed an efficient method to make large numbers of C4-secreting human astrocytes from stem cells.

In a paper recently published in Stem Cell Reports, the researchers followed-up with a screen of 464 drugs and identified a small group of about 20 that reduced C4 secretion from astrocytes. These drugs were effective in both healthy astrocytes and in astrocytes made from Schizophrenia patients’ stem cells.

Brain cells called astrocytes regulate the immune response and inflammatory environment in the brain by secreting immune proteins such as C4. Consequently, astrocytes are a primary target for C4-lowering therapies.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries

Therapies lowering C4 levels in the brain and reducing inflammation may benefit Schizophrenia patients but are currently not available.

Also Read |‘Atrangi Re’ deals with symptoms of schizophrenia: Find out about this mental health issue

In Schizophrenia, increased levels of the immune protein C4 have been measured in patients’ brains and increasing C4 levels due to variations in copy number are associated with an increased risk for developing Schizophrenia.

Inflammation and overactivation of the immune system in the brain can cause loss of synapses and the death of neurons, leading to neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases.

Advertisement

This research opens up new avenues for studying inflammatory responses and their regulation in human astrocytes and serves as a platform to identify therapeutic drugs in large-scale screening approaches.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 08:50:40 pm
Next Story

Who is Sheezan Khan, arrested in Tunisha Sharma abetment of suicide case?

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

christmas, december 25, jesus christ, santa claus, christmas 2022, festive season, india, indian express
In pictures: What Christmas 2022 celebrations look like across India
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close