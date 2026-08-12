Protein bars and powders: How to choose safer products and what ‘third-party tested’ means

Nutritionist Layla Al-Naif has raised concerns around protein supplements after questioning the safety of many protein powders and bars. Speaking on Masoom Minawala’s podcast, she said, “Most protein powder, which is all obviously going into a protein bar, is heavy on the heavy metals, toxins, pesticides. They’re not tested. And third-party tested, if it doesn’t say it, that means it’s not.” She went on to recommend only a handful of brands that, according to her, meet the mark.

While her remarks have prompted concern among fitness enthusiasts and regular consumers alike, are protein bars really unsafe? And what does “third-party tested” actually mean?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to Anshul Singh, Team Lead, Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics Department, Artemis Hospitals, “The worry is valid. He explains that protein powders and bars are commonly made using ingredients such as whey, soy, pea and rice proteins, which may absorb trace amounts of heavy metals or pesticide residues from the soil during cultivation or processing.

“Good manufacturers routinely test their products for safety. However, independent third-party testing offers an additional layer of quality assurance,” Singh says.

He adds that the actual health risk depends on several factors, including the level of contamination, product quality, how frequently it is consumed and a person’s overall dietary exposure over time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Masoom Minawala Show (@themasoomminawalashow)

What does ‘third-party tested’ really mean?

Many supplement brands advertise themselves as “third-party tested”, but what exactly does that imply? According to Singh, third-party testing means an independent laboratory, not affiliated with the manufacturer, has evaluated the product.

“These laboratories verify ingredient accuracy, purity and check for contaminants such as heavy metals and harmful microbes. It helps ensure that what is printed on the label matches what is actually inside the product,” he explains.

Story continues below this ad

However, Singh cautions that the absence of a third-party certification does not automatically mean a product is unsafe or of poor quality.

“Many reputable manufacturers carry out rigorous in-house quality testing. Independent certification simply offers consumers greater transparency, confidence and reassurance before making a purchase,” he says.

Are protein bars healthy?

Protein bars have become increasingly popular as quick meal replacements and post-workout snacks. But should they become a daily habit? Singh says they certainly have a place, but not at the expense of whole foods.

“Protein bars are convenient during busy days, while travelling or after exercise when healthy meals are not readily available. However, they should never replace whole-food protein sources such as eggs, milk, yogurt, fish, chicken, lentils, beans, tofu and nuts,” he says.

Story continues below this ad

Whole foods, he explains, provide high-quality protein along with vitamins, minerals, healthy fats and fibre, making them nutritionally superior.

He also points out that many commercial protein bars contain added sugars, artificial sweeteners and highly processed ingredients, reducing their overall nutritional value when consumed regularly.

ALSO READ | 5 easy ways to add more protein to everyday home-cooked meals

How to choose a safer protein powder or protein bar

He advises consumers to:

* Choose products from reputable brands with transparent ingredient lists.

* Look for independent certifications such as NSF Certified for Sport, Informed Choice, Informed Sport or USP Verified, wherever available.

* Pick products with minimal added sugar, no artificial colours and fewer unnecessary additives.

* Check the manufacturing and expiry dates, ensure the packaging is sealed and buy only from reliable sellers.

* Read the nutrition label carefully, go through verified customer reviews and avoid products making unrealistic health claims.

Story continues below this ad

“These simple checks can help consumers make safer and more informed purchasing decisions,” Singh says.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.