Protein after illness: Who needs more and how to get enough

Can protein help you recover faster after an illness? (Ai generated image)

Recovering from an illness is not just about getting rid of an infection or feeling better. The body also has to repair tissues, maintain muscle and gradually regain strength. This can be harder after a prolonged illness or hospital stay, particularly when a person’s appetite has dropped.

So, can eating enough protein help the body recover faster after an illness? We reached out to Dr Saurabh Juneja, Director & HOD, CTVS, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, seeking answers.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.