Prostate problems and winter season: Is there a link?

Winter is known to affect the prostate, a part of the male reproductive system, which includes the penis, prostate, seminal vesicles, and testicles, especially in patients who suffer from Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), or an enlarged prostate. The prostate is a small gland located between the bladder and the penis. The urethra runs through the center of the prostate, connecting the bladder to the penis, and is responsible for the flow of urine out of the body. The prostate is also responsible for secreting a fluid that sustains and protects the sperm. But what is the link between the season and the ailment?

Explaining the reason, Dr Prakash Sankapal, consultant-urologist, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, said that the pelvic floor muscles get tense due to the cold, which further causes more bladder spasms and hence, frequent urination. He added that nearly fifty per cent of men over 60 years of age, and 90 per cent of men over 80 years suffer from this problem. “In BPH, the prostate gland, which surrounds the urethra, enlarges and squeezes the urethra, causing urinary symptoms. These symptoms affect the person’s lifestyle if not treated at the right time,” he told indianexpress.com.

Another reason for increased urination in winter is the decrease in sweating. These signs might be confused with urinary tract infections and could lead to unnecessary usage of antibiotics, causing resistance to medications, Dr Sankapal stressed.

What are the signs and symptoms of BPH?

“Although the severity of symptoms in people who have prostate gland enlargement varies, they tend to gradually worsen over time,” said Dr Sankapal.

The symptoms are:

*Difficulty in starting urination

*Frequent or urgent need to urinate

*Dribbling at the end of urination

*Increased nighttime urination (nocturia)

*Inability to completely empty the bladder

“The size of the prostate doesn’t essentially determine the severity of the symptoms. While only slightly enlarged prostates can cause significant symptoms in some cases, patients with extremely enlarged prostates may only experience minor urinary symptoms. While these symptoms are not life-threatening, they do affect the quality of life and increase the risk of urinary infections. If BPH is left untreated, an enlarged prostate gland can damage the bladder muscles, damage the kidneys, cause stones in the urinary bladder, recurrent UTIs, and in some patients a complete cessation of urination, and urinary retention,” Dr Sankapal explained.

Diagnosis

Medical methods must be used to detect BPH. Complete details about the person’s health, digital rectal examination and IPSS score (International Prostate Symptom Score – by answering eight questions about the prostate problem) should be done. A complete Urinalysis (routine analysis and culture), ultrasound of the abdomen, Uroflowmetry test (urine collection, voiding rate, time taken to void), and PSA test (Prostate-Specific Antigen) levels should be performed for accurate diagnosis. “Doctors may suggest an ultrasound-guided biopsy if the prostate is hard on palpation and the PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) level is higher than normal to confirm the presence/absence of prostatic cancer. Prostate cancer is completely curable if detected at an early stage,” said Dr Sankapal.

Treatment

The first step in treatment is lifestyle change and medication. If there is no significant obstruction, lifestyle changes can help relieve prostate symptoms. Patients who have mild to moderate symptoms and whose obstruction is confirmed by medical tests, are prescribed drugs to relax the prostate gland and if necessary, drugs to shrink its size.

“More effective drugs with fewer side effects are available and can be taken for a long time. Surgery can be done in patients who have severe symptoms unresponsive to medications. Treatment of the prostate gland can be done by endoscopic surgical procedures (TURP) and modern endoscopic laser procedures (HOLEP). Since these surgeries are performed through the penis and the urethra, there is no external cut and there is very little bleeding,” Dr Sankapal noted.

As these endoscopic surgeries are performed on the elderly, safety is paramount, and these surgeries are very safe indeed, he added.

Lifestyle changes to control BPH symptoms

*Make sure your bladder is empty while urinating

*Not consuming fluids two hours before bedtime is essential to reduce the need to get up to urinate at night

*Avoid foods that are bad for your prostate health, such as spicy, fried, and processed foods, white bread products, sugar, artificial sweeteners, dairy products, and red meat. Limit your intake of salty foods and alcohol. Caffeinated beverages such as coffee, tea, and soda should also be avoided because they can aggravate urinary symptoms

*Obesity is linked to several different prostate health issues from BPH to prostatitis and prostate cancer

*Stress can aggravate BPH symptoms such as urinary frequency, urgency, and painful urination. Stay active to reduce stress by doing regular physical activity, meditation, yoga, etc.

“Urinary symptoms due to the prostate are predominant in ageing men and should not be ignored. Due to the longer life expectancy and improved medical screening, and treatment methods among Indian men, the problem is easier to detect, naturally increasing the number of sufferers. It is very important to consult a urologist and get checked without ignoring these symptoms. Lifestyle changes, medications, and surgery are treatment options for men with prostate problems. By raising awareness about the symptoms of prostate enlargement, it is easy to ensure that the elderly are screened regularly. This can maintain a standard of living and general health,” Dr Sankapal said.

