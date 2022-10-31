What role does proper nutrition play in speeding up the metabolism process?

There are many things that affect the metabolism rate, which is responsible for converting nutrients from foods into fuel for the body that is used for daily activities, such as the energy you need to breathe, move around and digest food, among other things. It is often said that metabolism slows down with age. Riddhi Jhadhwani, health coach and co-founder of PositivEats says it could be because of less physical activity, muscle loss, and the aging of internal organs.

“Metabolism is inherited from your genes. Since you cannot change your genes, it is good to focus on your habits by making small lifestyle changes to increase your metabolism.”

ALSO READ | Your bathing habits can affect digestion; three things to keep in mind when taking a shower

The expert suggests making the following five tweaks; read on.

* Drink more water: One of the best and easiest ways to give your metabolism a jolt is to drink water first thing in the morning. “Rehydrate, then caffeinate. Cut back on diet soda and artificial sweeteners. Eat only three meals a day, as the proper gap between food helps metabolism,” says Jhadhwani.

* Avoid strict diets and add more fibre: The human metabolism is complex and it varies. Although there are specific factors that may help keep your metabolism running at a healthy rate, the most effective way would be by eating a balanced diet plus exercising regularly.

ALSO READ | Understand the causes, and keep festive bloating at bay using these effective measures

* Protein is essential: Compounds in certain foods like chili pepper, green tea, and coffee may boost metabolism; consumption of green tea reduces the body’s calorie requirement by 260 daily, says the expert. “The right kinds of fats and oils help decrease cravings. Certain vitamins and minerals have been found to support a healthy metabolism.”

The most effective way to lose weight would be by eating a balanced diet. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) The most effective way to lose weight would be by eating a balanced diet. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Gut cleansing: “Build muscle, if your metabolism is slow it is very difficult to lose weight. Doing gut cleanse with the help of a gut specialist increases metabolism, as digestion is improved with good gut protocol,” says Jhadhwani.

Advertisement

“We work on the liver to increase metabolism as the organ is essential for digesting food and ridding your body of toxic substances. Apart from increasing your muscle mass, intake of protein and hydration, there are some deeper issues — like liver and gut hormones that need to be addressed,” she adds.

ALSO READ | Do you feel tired and sluggish all the time? Make these 8 lifestyle changes

* Right food combinations: Right food combinations are important to raise metabolic rate, as we need to balance proteins, carbs, fibre and fats.

“Good nutrition also reduces high blood pressure and it can lower high cholesterol. It can improve your overall well-being, improve your ability to fight off illnesses, to recover from injury and most importantly, increase your energy levels,” the expert concludes.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!