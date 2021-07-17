Is your stress short-term or prolonged? Here’s how it can affect you

Being stressed over something for days or weeks makes it difficult for our mind and body to relax. (Source: pixabay)

We all keep talking about how stressed we are in our day-to-day lives, be it because of work pressure, family or even the pandemic.

However, stress is not always a villain, sometimes it can actually help you. However, prolonged stress can have a negative impact on your physical and mental health.

In an Instagram post, therapist and counsellor Sarla Totla shared, “All stress is not bad, as it aids our performance and response during tough situations.” For instance, the stress we experience five minutes before an exam or an interview results in “short-term fight or flight response and energises us to quickly respond to a situation”, she explained. Once the situation has passed, our system relaxes.

However, being stressed over something for days or weeks makes it difficult for our mind and body to relax. It can deplete our energy and leave us overwhelmed to cope with issues, mentally or physically, according to the therapist.

Prolonged stress can lead to the following issues:

*Aches and pain

*Fatigue, demotivation

*Difficulty sleeping

*Trouble thinking and focussing

*Feeling a loss of control and helplessness

*Frequent illness

*Irritability

*Nervousness and anxiety

*Change in eating habits

How to avoid getting stressed

Here’s what Totla recommended:

*Recognise if you are experiencing short-term healthy stress or prolonged stress.

*Focus on finding the root cause, which can stem from emotional, professional, personal or environmental issues.

*Learn quick relaxation and long-term coping mechanisms to inform your response and better your health.