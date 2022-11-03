Chhavi Mittal explains why one must limit their intake of processed sugar

An ongoing health debate has been about processed sugar and its impact on the body. Experts have said one must completely take artificial sugar off their diet, and replace it with natural substitutes like jaggery.

Actor Chhavi Mittal shared her thoughts on this recently. She took to her YouTube channel to state that the body needs sugar to produce energy, claiming that it is different from processed sugar.

“The sugar that the body needs is glucose, which is produced when the body breaks down carbs. It is then absorbed by the stomach and the small intestine, and released into the bloodstream.”

The actor added that the insulin hormone is crucial, because it decides how much blood sugar is ideal for the body and can be released. “If the body is not producing enough insulin, there will be an excess of glucose release in the bloodstream that will cause a spike in the sugar level. On the other hand, too much insulin is not good for the body either,” she said.

Speaking about the disadvantages of processed sugar, Mittal said it breaks down swiftly in the body, and therefore gets released in the bloodstream quite fast. “This causes an insulin spike. If you consume processed sugar repeatedly, the spike will continue to happen. Also, processed sugar releases energy very fast, because it is easier to digest. This leads to an energy spike, which drops quite suddenly, too.”

The actor said all of this can affect the mood as well, causing it to swing.

Mittal, however, said that she loves her chocolates and cold coffees and cannot do without processed sugar, but the key is to “not overdo it”. “Only 10 per cent of your body’s daily requirement of carbs can be processed sugar,” she said.

Dr Ajay Nair, consultant – internal medicine, Narayana Multispeciality Hospital Jaipur, had recently told indianexpress.com that sugar is considered to be a significant element of the obesity epidemic and the leading cause of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and heart issues.

Sharing the adequate amount of sugar that is safe for men and women, he said: “Women should consume no more than 6 teaspoons of added sugar per day, or 100 calories of sweeteners and syrups added to foods during processing, preparation, or at the table. The recommended limit for most males is 9 teaspoons or 150 calories.”

