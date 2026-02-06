‘She was 1 pound, 11 ounces’: Nick Jonas recalls daughter Malti’s premature birth and 3.5-month NICU stay; what parents of preterm babies should know

Nick Jonas recalled the “intense” early arrival of daughter Malti Marie and months in the NICU. An expert explains premature birth risks, parental stress and signs of healthy progress.

By: Lifestyle Desk
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 6, 2026 09:30 AM IST
Nick Jonas with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti MarieNick Jonas reflects on daughter Malti’s premature birth (Source: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)
The birth of a premature baby can be an overwhelming and disorienting experience for families, often unfolding in ways they never anticipated. In the latest episode of Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, singer Nick Jonas spoke about the early arrival of his and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie, who was born via surrogate in January 2022. He said she “came to the world under, sort of, very intense circumstances,” adding, “We were expecting her to arrive in April of the year she was born, and we got a call that it’s going to be sooner. So basically, we went into action.” 

Recounting the moment of birth, he shared, “We got to the hospital, and she came out. She was 1 pound, 11 ounces, and … purple,” and described how “These angels at the NICU resuscitated her in that moment, and got her taken care of really quickly and intubated and everything else.” Because she was born during the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple “would basically do 12-hour shifts at the hospital for three and a half months.” 

Reflecting on that time, he said, “I could still sort of like, smell it, you know, there’s always visceral things. It was both comforting and frightening, to be there every day and to see other families going through similar situations.” He also shared that Malti “fought every day for three and a half months and slowly started to gain some weight.” She received six blood transfusions and was “doing great,” and the family got to take her home “after three and a half months.” Looking back on the experience, he added, “I feel like she knows how she entered the world and what that first chapter of her life was like. And so every day is a gift, and you can actually feel it in her in the way that she behaves and how exciting everything is.”

Stories like these can resonate with many parents who have experienced premature birth or long NICU stays, even if the circumstances differ.

Potential short- and long-term health considerations parents should be aware of 

Dr Gaana Sreenivas, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at Bone and Birth Clinic and Rainbow Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, tells indianexpress.com, “In the short term, the main concerns usually involve breathing difficulties, feeding challenges, infections, and maintaining stable body temperature. Some babies may also experience issues related to the brain, eyes, or gut, depending on how early they were born and how their bodies responded to treatment.”

In the long term, she says that many premature babies go on to lead healthy lives, “but some may have a higher risk of developmental delays, learning difficulties, vision or hearing issues, or chronic lung conditions.” This is why regular follow-up with paediatricians and specialists is crucial. 

How extended NICU stays and rotating hospital visits can affect parental mental health

Prolonged NICU stays can be emotionally exhausting for parents. “Feelings of anxiety, guilt, helplessness, and constant fear about the baby’s survival are very common. Long hospital shifts and uncertainty can contribute to burnout, sleep deprivation, and even symptoms of depression or post-traumatic stress in some parents,” notes Dr Sreenivas. 

Dr Sreenivas suggests, “Encouraging skin-to-skin contact when medically possible, involving parents in routine care, and maintaining open communication with the medical team can help strengthen attachment. Emotional support is just as important as medical care. Counselling, peer support groups, and regular mental health check-ins can make a significant difference. Even after discharge, parents may continue to carry emotional stress, so ongoing support and reassurance remain essential.”

Signs of healthy progress parents should look for

After discharge, Dr Sreenivas says, parents should look for “steady weight gain, improving feeding patterns, better sleep regulation, and increasing alertness and interaction with caregivers. Developmental milestones should be assessed based on the baby’s corrected age rather than chronological age, which is very important for premature infants.”

Parents should seek regular follow-ups with their paediatrician and attend scheduled developmental screenings, vision and hearing assessments, and vaccination visits. “If there are concerns such as poor feeding, delayed milestones, low muscle tone, frequent infections, or lack of social responsiveness, medical advice should be sought early,” stresses Dr Sreenivas. 

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

