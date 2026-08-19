Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra shares X-ray of her ‘beautiful new knee’

Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, who had previously been managing knee osteoarthritis-related mobility issues, recently underwent a successful knee replacement via surgical intervention. On social media, she shared a picture of her X-ray, captioning it “beautiful new knee”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Ameet Pispati, Director of Orthopaedics, Robotic Knee and Hip Replacement, Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai, says that the need for a knee replacement is usually determined by symptoms and their impact on daily life, rather than an X-ray alone.