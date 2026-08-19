Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra shares X-ray of her ‘beautiful new knee’

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Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, who had previously been managing knee osteoarthritis-related mobility issues, recently underwent a successful knee replacement via surgical intervention. On social media, she shared a picture of her X-ray, captioning it “beautiful new knee”.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Ameet Pispati, Director of Orthopaedics, Robotic Knee and Hip Replacement, Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai, says that the need for a knee replacement is usually determined by symptoms and their impact on daily life, rather than an X-ray alone.
Common signs include:
Importantly, Dr Pispati says that there is no fixed age at which knee replacement is required. “If pain and disability are substantially affecting quality of life despite appropriate non-surgical treatment, knee replacement may be appropriate,” she tells indianexpress.com.
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After a knee replacement, proper aftercare is essential for a smooth recovery and good long-term function. According to Dr Pispati, early mobilisation and physiotherapy are the cornerstones of recovery.
“Most patients begin walking with a walker on the day of surgery and gradually progress to independent walking. Regular exercises help restore knee movement, strength and balance,” she says, adding that swelling and discomfort are common initially and can be managed with prescribed medication, ice and elevation.
Dr Pispati advises that the surgical wound should be kept clean and dry, with attention to signs of infection such as increasing redness, swelling, discharge or fever. “Blood-thinning medication and regular walking also help reduce the risk of blood clots,” she mentions.
And at home, she says patients should gradually increase their daily activities while avoiding falls and excessive strain on the knee. Low-impact activities such as walking, cycling and swimming are encouraged once recovery permits.
“Most patients return to routine activities within 6–12 weeks, although strength and confidence may continue improving for several months,” she concludes.