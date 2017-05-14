Want to try Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone’s Met Gala hairstyle? Beware, it could lead to baldness

Liked their Met Gala 2017 look, but you may not want to try their hairstyle. (Source: File photo) Liked their Met Gala 2017 look, but you may not want to try their hairstyle. (Source: File photo)

Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have taken the Internet by storm with their glamour avatar at Met Gala 2017. And it’s not just with their eye-catching outfits but also their highlighted make-up and styling that has intrigued fans to try them. So, along with all the accessories and with outfits if you plan to recreate their hairstyle, here’s a word of caution.

You may be floored with Priyanka Chopra’s trench coat and her bold top knot, but it may put you at risk of baldness. A leading British hair transplant surgeon in an interview to Dail Mail, UK has warned fans from trying out the hit top-bun style that seems to be favourite of not just our own Alex Parish, but even that of Met Gala queen Rihanna.

Deepika Padukone loves to experiment with her look but she has been seen in ultra-tight hairdo more than often. (Source: Instagram/ Ralph Lauren, Deepika Padukone, Hung Vanngo) Deepika Padukone loves to experiment with her look but she has been seen in ultra-tight hairdo more than often. (Source: Instagram/ Ralph Lauren, Deepika Padukone, Hung Vanngo)

And it’s not just the bold top knot that he warns fans about, in fact, according to Dr Edward Ball, wearing hair in tight ponytails, pigtails, or braids over time can cause trauma and damage to the area where the hairline meets the forehead. So, even with Deepika Padukone tight hair-do, you could end up with a receding hairline.

Alia Bhatt too likes to pin up her tresses in a top ban. (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

And it’s not just about women, he has a word of advice to men too who like to flaunt a man bun —the trend could ultimately lead to baldness too. Yes, we know it’s super sexy with a beard look, but you might want to rethink before you try out this style. Dr Ball warned that the pulling force can cause a form of gradual hair loss called traction alopecia.

Our handsome Bollywood men too have a penchant for man buns. (Source: Instagram/ Farhan Akhtar, Our handsome Bollywood men too have a penchant for man buns. (Source: Instagram/ Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor , Kunal Kapoor)

So, maybe this trend of a tight top bun may seem the best option to beat the heat this summer as often we find ourselves lost how to manage our tresses, you might want to reconsider.

Of late, ultra-tight, pulled back hairstyles have been adopted by many Indian beauties even while adorning an ethnic look and pairing it up with a gajra, this could have serious implications. For years our divas have opted for the hairdo to appear more youthful and glamorous as it is known to give a facelift. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt everyone is in love with this style.

Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia too of late was spotted flaunting top knot hairstyle. (Source: Instagram/Sanjana Batra, Tamannaah Bhatia) Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia too of late was spotted flaunting top knot hairstyle. (Source: Instagram/Sanjana Batra, Tamannaah Bhatia)

Explaining the problem, the doctor warned the damage can be irreversible without surgery if a person continues to keep up with this style. “The persistent traction, or pulling, can cause inflammation around the follicle. This can cause scarring which will permanently damage the follicles and lead to long-lasting loss of the hair. But in many cases, it is an irreversible process and once the hair has fallen out the only option is a wig or hair transplant,” he told to Daily Mail.

From From Sonam Kapoor to Sonakshi Sinha, almost all Bollywood stars have dazzled with this hair style. (Source: Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha/ Instagram)

He asked everyone to look for signs and said that the loss will be most evident near the forehead and one’s temple, along with the excess gap between hair parting. “Your hair doesn’t need to be pulled back to a point where it is painful – if you wear it particularly tight and for a long period of time, for instance as a dancer, then you run the risk of hair loss,” he added.

Aditi Rao Hydari too has been seen dotting extra-tight hairdos most of the time. (Source: Aditi Rao Hydari, nikasha_official, Elton J Fernandez) Aditi Rao Hydari too has been seen dotting extra-tight hairdos most of the time. (Source: Aditi Rao Hydari, nikasha_official, Elton J Fernandez)

He agreed that very sleek ponytails where the hair is pulled tight have been a dominating trend for a while now, so it’s no surprise seeing more and more women and men coming with signs of traction alopecia.

