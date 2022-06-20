scorecardresearch
How to prioritise mental health by giving your mind some rest

"When you don't allow your mind to pause and recharge, it doesn't operate as well," said nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2022 8:00:05 pm
mind stress, how to manage stress, giving a break to the brain, resting your mind, stress management, dos and don'ts for stress, mental health, indian express newsStop using your phone and give yourself a break for the sake of your mental health. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Just like the rest of the organs of the body, the mind needs rest, too. It is the most active organ which is always buzzing with information — something is constantly being processed, filtered out, and registered.

Amid an influx of information, it is normal to experience stress. So what can be done to give the mind some rest?

Taking to Instagram, nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor wrote, “Even when sleeping, humans may process up to 70,000 ideas in a 24-hour period. Every day has 86,400 seconds, which corresponds to a new idea every 1.2 seconds — your brain never stops!”

She added that one of the “most beneficial things you can do to enhance your physical and mental health is to reduce your stress”. Kapoor listed some activities — dos and don’ts — and explained that in addition to eating healthy, drinking water, and getting enough sleep, these are “excellent methods to take a little mental vacation”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhakti Kapoor (@gethealthyhigh)

According to her, it is important to do less of these:

* Staring at your phone.
* Scrolling through Instagram.
* Reading the news.
* Surfing the internet.
* Online shopping.
* Watching YouTube videos.
* Excessive caffeine intake.

Instead, you must do more of the following activities:

– Get fresh air.
– Have a conversation.
– Quiet reflection.
– Move your body.
– A power nap.
– Doing a short breathing exercise.
– Put on music and dance.

“When you don’t allow your mind to pause and recharge, it doesn’t operate as well. You are also more prone to develop burnout and the health issues that come with prolonged stress,” Kapoor explained.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

