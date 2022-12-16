Prince Harry admits feeling ‘ashamed’ of his reaction to Meghan Markle’s suicidal thoughts

The second volume of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan, was released on Thursday, giving fans an intimate glimpse into the life and struggles of the couple while living in the UK as working members of the royal family. In the fourth episode of the six-part Netflix series, the Duke of Sussex opened up about the period Meghan suffered from suicidal thoughts and expressed regret in his reaction to the same.

“I was devastated, I knew that she was struggling — that we were both struggling — but I never thought that it would get to that stage. And the fact that it got to that stage, I felt angry and ashamed,” Harry said, admitting that he “didn’t deal with it particularly well”.

He believes that his reaction was guided by his duty as a royal and not his responsibility as a husband. “I dealt with it as institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry. What took over my feelings was my royal role. I had been trained to worry more about ‘What are people gonna think if we don’t go to this event? We’re going to be late.’”

Looking back at it now, Harry hates himself for the same. “What she needed from me was so much more than I was able to give.

Prior to this, Meghan had opened up about her suicidal thoughts during the couple’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey. Reiterating the same, Meghan said in the series, “I wanted to go somewhere to get help but I wasn’t allowed to. They were concerned about how that would look for the institution.”

She added that her thoughts made her feel like the constant criticism from the tabloids will stop if she wasn’t here. “And that was the scariest thing about it because it was such clear thinking.”

In the sixth and final episode of the series, the couple also discussed Meghan’s miscarriage in July 2020. “I was pregnant. I really wasn’t sleeping. The first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried,” she said, adding that the key stressors included moving into their new home in California, issues with her father and unrelenting media coverage.

Harry added, “I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did. I watched the whole thing. Now, do we absolutely know the miscarriage was created or caused by that? Of course, we don’t. But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say, from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her.”

For the unversed, Britain Mail published a private letter Meghan sent to her father, Thomas Markle, in 2019.

