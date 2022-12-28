UK’s Prince Andrew says standing on a newspaper can ‘insulate your feet’ in the cold; is it true?

Winters have engulfed the northern hemisphere and many countries, including India, have been reeling from its severity and the punishing cold.

Across the world, the cold wave has been wreaking havoc with people looking for ways to keep themselves warm in the frosty weather. Experts have been sharing many dos and don’ts on how to stay healthy and prevent, among other things, frostbites. According to WebMD, frostbites occur when tissues freeze; it happens when one is exposed to temperatures below the freezing point of the skin.

UK’s Prince Andrew — who is the younger brother of the new monarch King Charles — however, gave a ‘health’ advice to a woman recently that many found odd and bizarre.

According to news reports, on Christmas day, the Duke of York met with royal fans on the Sandringham estate, as per tradition. While interacting with a woman, the 62-year-old asked her if she had “cold feet”, to which the lady purportedly replied, “Freezing.” The royal then proceeded to tell her, as mentioned by thesun.co.uk, a weird thing: “Did you know the trick is to bring a newspaper? Stand on a newspaper and you insulate your feet.”

The outlet quoted a local onlooker as saying that the entire thing was “really odd”.

We are not sure if the duke was joking or he actually meant it, but we reached out to Dr Bikky Chaurasia, consultant, internal medicine, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, who said that a newspaper will not generate heat at all. “It is just that newspapers are warmer than our floors and the environment, because it is paper,” the doctor said.

According to the expert, in order to keep the feet warm, the best things to do are:

1. Wear woollen socks and clothes.

2. Keep the heater on inside the house.

3. Wear flip-flops and sandals, do not go out bare feet.

4. Stay sufficiently hydrated.

5. Keep your legs moisturised.

Dr Chaurasia concluded by saying, “If frostbite or any discolouration of the skin in the feet happens, go to a nearby hospital.”

