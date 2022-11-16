Ladies, do not forget to get these 12 annual tests done

It needs no retelling that preventive healthcare can not only help detect and diagnose critical ailments early on but, in turn, also ensure that you spend less money on healthcare at a later stage. As such, The Basics Woman Instagram page listed the 12 tests that every woman should get done regularly.

“While many people get routine blood tests at least once a year, the exact frequency could vary based on multiple factors — types of tests, specific risk factors, any unusual symptoms you may be experiencing, and your doctor’s discretion,” the caption read, further noting that blood tests help catch illness or diseases early, and also reveals how well your body reacts to treatments for various conditions.

“The 30s are a crucial time for women trying to strike a work-life balance by juggling countless responsibilities. This can have a negative impact on their health. The best way to prevent lifestyle diseases and nip them in the bud is to go for yearly checkups,” said Dr Geeta Aurangabadkar, clinical director, Proactive For Her, in an earlier interaction with this outlet.

According to the post, the tests women must get done are:

*Vitamin B12 folate – Helps assess the health of your brain, blood, and nervous system.

*Vitamin D – To assess bone health, fertility, and immune health.

*Thyroid – These tests help to check your metabolic/thyroid function and also assess your body for any autoimmune disorders.

*Iron status – Ensure you ask for total iron, total iron binding capacity, and ferritin.

*HBA1C – This test helps assess the average plasma glucose in your bloodstream over the last 2-3 months.

*Lipid Panel – This will check for the following:

– Total cholesterol.

– LDL (low-density lipoprotein), the “bad cholesterol”

– HDL (high-density lipoprotein), the “good cholesterol”

– Triglycerides, the most common type of fat in your body

If possible, try asking for your omega 3 and omega 6 levels, too.

*Hormone Panel -The Hormone Panel test assesses levels of different hormones in women as they age. These include –

– DHEA-S

– Estradiol

– Free and Total Testosterone

– Progesterone

*Fasting insulin – Assesses any level of insulin resistance that could contribute to blood sugar irregulation, diabetes, or other metabolic resistance.

*hs-CRP – Checks for acute illness and long-term low-grade inflammation.

*Complete blood count – Checking if you’re at the ‘pink’ of your health

To test red and white blood cells – the important players in immune function, vitamin deficiencies, and oxygen transportation.

*Calcium – As a women ages, there is a decline in the hormone estrogen which causes her bones to thin faster. This is why it is specially important for woman above 35 to test their levels of calcium.

*Homocysteine – Used to measure the amount of homocysteine, an amino acid in the body, diagnose vitamin B6, B9 or B12 deficiency.

Khushboo Jain Tibrewala, founder, nutritionist and diabetes educator, The Health Pantry, told indianexpress.com that considering the “21st century is plagued with health disorders that start and end with bad lifestyle and food”, most of these issues are like silent ticking bombs that tend to stay hidden for years before showing any symptoms. “These tests will help understand the most common issues that could affect women,” she said.

Tibrewala added that to begin, women can get

hs- CRP

Iron profile – hemoglobin, ferritin, total iron binding capacity

Vitamin D3

Vitamin B12

Screen for breast cancer and cervical cancer

Thyroid profile – TSH, T3, T4, Anti-TPO, Anti TG

Diabetes Profile – HbA1c, Fasting Blood Glucose and serum insulin

Lipid and liver panel tests

Blood pressure

