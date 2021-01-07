Importance of preventive check-ups: All you need to know

People often forget to take care of their health owing to today’s fast-paced lives and hectic schedules. This, in many cases, may lead to people developing chronic heart diseases, cancer, mental health issues, diabetes, and other hormonal imbalances. Hence, regular health check-ups become essential for one and all irrespective of age, gender, or occupation.

“Timely health check-ups are important as they can help detect problems even before they start. When there is a quick response to diseases at an early stage, it automatically increases the chances of cure. How often one needs medical assistance and check-ups depends on one’s age, family history, and other lifestyle choices,” said Dr Bela Sharma, additional director, internal medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

When one sees a doctor regularly, the doctor is able to see the changes in the patient’s body and therefore, is able to detect health conditions or diseases early. By accessing the correct health services, screenings, and treatment, one ensures that they are taking a much-needed and important step towards living a longer and healthier life, explained Dr Sharma.

Preventive health check-ups help in detecting diseases early. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Preventive health check-ups help in detecting diseases early. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Some benefits of timely health check-ups, as per Dr Sharma

*By getting a regular check-up done, one can assess how healthy they are.

*Detection of potentially life-threatening health conditions or diseases at an early stage reduces the risk of undergoing surgeries and other chronic medical conditions.

*Increases chances for treatment and cure. Regular check-ups help doctors in the diagnosis of disease early, which makes the treatment more effective.

*Reduction in risks and complications by close monitoring of existing medical conditions – for example, if one does a routine check-up of sugar and cholesterol, they will know how likely they are to develop diabetes or cholesterol in the future.

*Overtime, it reduces healthcare costs as, through timely check-ups, one can avoid costly medical services.

*It helps in developing a good partnership with a doctor, which is beneficial as treatment becomes more efficient – one gets to know the doctor and his/her ways of treatment.

*It is a good way to stay updated on new medical information or technologies that are available.

“Unline earlier times, people are now preemptively seeking medical advice on how to live a healthy lifestyle. People today are looking to lower the risks of various conditions or diseases by maintaining a healthy diet, weight, and level of physical activity. However, in addition to taking care of our health, one also needs to go for regular preventive health check-ups to understand how healthy they are, and also for peace of mind,” said Dr Sharma.

