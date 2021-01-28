scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Must Read

Five simple health tips to manage diabetes

These tweaks and can come in handy to prevent lifestyle disorders like diabetes

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 28, 2021 10:00:48 am
diabetes, diabetes management, how to control diabetes, diabetes control tips, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, diabetes diet, exercise and diabetes,Here are some tips to ensure you stay healthy. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

It is widely believed that diabetes is the result of excessive sugar intake. But, one needs to understand that it is actually a “lifestyle disease” caused by following an “unhealthy lifestyle”, said nutritionist Munmun Garewal in an Instagram post. Therefore, a few tweaks in one’s lifestyle can help manage the condition. Explaining more about what one can do to control the onset of diabetes, she listed simple measures that can be incorporated into one’s daily routine.

Take a look.

Change your lifestyle

“Let’s get this straight first: diabetes is not caused by eating sweets or consuming sugar. It is really a ‘lifestyle disease’ i.e. the consequence of following an unhealthy lifestyle. Adopt appropriate lifestyle changes that focus on eating right, exercising consistently and regulating bed timings,” she wrote.

The diabetes diet

Eating is not grazing. Eating as per hunger ensures that we are not starving and eating at the right times while keeping blood sugar steady.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Carbohydrates are essential for diabetics. Just stay away from the processed/refined variety like biscuits, cookies, muffins etc.

Adding fat to a meal lowers its glycemic index (GI). More the fat, the slower the sugars (‘carbohydrates’) are digested, and lower is the glycemic index. Add ghee, nuts and seeds to your meals.

ALSO READ |From aiding digestion to controlling diabetes: Know the many health benefits of curry leaves

Get that quota of proteins

Protein helps increase insulin-sensitivity. Have wholesome meals like khichdi kadhi, rice dal, rice dahi, egg and roti so as to have an optimal or complete protein profile.

The ‘magic’ of exercise

The American Diabetes Association advises to perform 150 minutes/week of exercise. Get moving! Incorporating strength training into the workout regimen is crucial to increase insulin sensitivity. Structured and progressive strength training improves how the body uses insulin and allows glucose to get around the body better.

The importance of good sleep

sleep, quality of sleep, importance of sleep, sleep indian express lifestyle, how much should you sleep Sleep is important to help you prevent lifestyle disorders. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Insufficient sleep or sleeping at irregular hours causes our ‘body clock’ to malfunction and consequently affects the natural, biological processes such as secretion of insulin that are ‘programmed’ into the human system. Make sure to get good, restful sleep daily. Equally importantly, make sure to go to bed and get up at the same time so that the body is fully in sync with the body clock.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

A peek into the fashionable world of Ishaan Khatter

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 28: Latest News

Advertisement