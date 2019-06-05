Premature ageing? It’s time to focus on the right diet

Ageing is an inevitable process as it happens to everyone. But do you know that there are many healthy ways through which you can certainly outsmart ageing to a great extent.

The seven most important factors that can lead to early signs of ageing are smoking, alcohol addiction, excessive stress, overexposure to sun, extreme cold temperatures, lack of physical activity and being underweight or overweight. However, all of these factors are reversible with the right diet says celebrity nutritionist and founder and CEO of Nmami Life, Nmami Agarwal.

Pomegranate

Pomegranates are packed with many vital vitamins and minerals. One such important plant polyphenol compound present in pomegranate is called punicalagen. It is a potent antioxidant compound that can reduce oxidative stress to a great extent. Punicalagin makes up for the 50 per cent antioxidant constituent of pomegranate.

Avocado

Avocados are rich in heart-friendly oleic acid. It is a type of monounsaturated fatty acid which imparts elasticity and glow to the skin if consumed regularly. Bonus tip: Mashed avocado works great on the the skin also, in the form of a face mask.

Kiwi and Oranges

Kiwi and oranges are loaded with Vitamin C. Other fruits rich in Vitamin C are guava, grapefruit, papaya, cantaloupe, and strawberries. Vitamin C plays an important role in the synthesis of collagen which is a vital molecule for skin health. Vitamin C also has the potential to protect your skin from photodamage caused by the sun’s UV rays.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes contain a powerful antioxidant called lycopene which is a carotenoid phytonutrient. It has the capacity to neutralise damage caused by free radicals which are harmful to the skin. Lycopene absorption is better in the presence of essential fatty acids. It is also found in watermelon, grapefruit, and papaya. When ingested, lycopene is converted into retinol inside the body which is one of the most potent anti-ageing skin compound that regulates the production of collagen.

Green Tea

Green tea is a popular ingredient not only in one’s diet but also in many of the skin care products as it contains powerful anti-ageing compounds called EGCG (Epigallocatechin gallate). EGCG has been shown to decrease the proliferative reactions of the skin. Excess melanin production can give pigmentation to the skin, and EGCG has been proven to reduce melanin secretion in a controlled manner.

Walnuts

Walnuts are rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids, which are a group of essential fatty acids required for many important functions in the body. Omega-3 Fatty Acids can strengthen the cell membranes of your skin cells, and can also lead to moisture retention. Consuming walnuts on a regular basis can soothe dry skin, one of the prominent reasons for premature wrinkles to appear. Not only the skin, walnuts can add an extra sheen to your hair also.