Coronavirus: How Preity Zinta is making the most of staying home

Preity Zinta shows how a good champi is the need of the hour. (Photo: Preity Zinta/Ash Gupta/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Preity Zinta shows how a good champi is the need of the hour. (Photo: Preity Zinta/Ash Gupta/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

As most of us continue to practice social distancing and self-quarantine due to coronavirus, it is no doubt leaving us with a lot of time on our hands to do what we enjoy. If you are exploring ideas to stay productive, here is a simple way to stay occupied while connecting with family and reaping some health benefits too.

Actor Preity Zinta shared a video of her giving her mother a good-old Indian champi. Take a look!

She captioned the post, “To keep our heads cool during this home quarantine it felt right to give mom the classic Champi. Making the most of staying home & bonding.”

The good-old desi nuskha of champi or hair oil massage is not just a good way to keep yourself busy but also keep your head cool. As an Ayurvedic tradition, it has been a part of many Indian households to deal with a host of health problems that have a direct connection with the head. So if you truly love your long locks, keep doing the champi.

Here’s how a good head massage helps

Experiencing a lot of hair fall? Your go-to saviour is a good massage as besides moisturising and conditioning the scalp, it also helps in strengthening hair follicles, which helps reduce split ends and dandruff, among other hair problems.

When done in a proper way, a massage is known to improve blood circulation, which helps detoxify the body.

The better the blood circulation, the stronger the hair roots because of the increased nutrient intake.

Feeling anxious? Have a good champi as it helps increase the flow of oxygen to the brain.

Who doesn’t love a good massage? A champi can help relieve mild pain or headache.

Pro tip: When giving yourself a good hair massage, focus on the middle portion of the head because it is said that blood flows less there. Then, the trick is to work the oil down towards the back of your neck in circular motions.

Heading for a good massage already?

