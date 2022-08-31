scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Raw, cooked, ripe: Can pregnant women have papaya in any form?

Papaya is a good source of beta-carotene, fibre, folate, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins A, B, and C.

papayasPapaya is full of vitamins which improves immunity and prevents various infections. But is it good for pregnancy? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

It is extremely important to consume a nutritious diet during pregnancy. But, within the realm of nutritious foods, there are many dos and don’ts that women must follow when they are expecting a baby. Also, there are many myths about what foods they can or cannot consume during this time. One such controversial food is the humble papaya.

To clarify our doubts, we reached out to experts to understand the link between pregnancy and papaya. Find out what they had to say.

Dr B Gowthami, consultant, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Milann Fertility and Birthing Hospital said that like all other fruits, papayas are also packed with rich nutrients, minerals, and water. “But, raw or unripe papaya consists of latex and papin, a kind of chemical substances which have similar action as a group of compounds called prostaglandins and oxytocin. Hence, if a pregnant woman consumes unripe papaya, it may induce miscarriage, preterm labour, and PROM (Prelabor Rupture of Membranes) by weakening membranes around the baby. So, it’s wise to avoid raw papaya during pregnancy,” Dr Gowthami told indianexpress.com.

Dr Archana Batra, nutritionist and certified diabetes educator elucidated that latex is a well-known allergen which may cause a runny nose, swelling around the mouth, and skin rashes which are “common allergy symptoms”. “These allergic reactions can occasionally also cause breathing difficulties and anaphylaxis,” Dr Batra added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ports & airports, power, media: the growth of Adani’s footprint...Premium
Ports & airports, power, media: the growth of Adani’s footprint...
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Also Read |‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

While ripe papayas are high in vitamin C, which is an essential nutrient during pregnancy, according to Dr Batra, the high fibre content of raw papayas increases the bowel movement, which may put pressure on the pelvic and uterus and “can cause a miscarriage”.

pregnancy Women should eat healthy during pregnancy (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

It must also be known that ripe papayas, on the other hand, contain “many nutrients” that are important for a healthy pregnancy — like folate, fibre, cholene, and vitamins A, B and C, said Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS, nutritionist and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle. Aman Puri, founder, Steadfast Nutrition also added that papaya is a good source of beta-carotene, fibre, folate, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins A, B, and C. “Consuming a fully-ripened papaya can be a healthy addition to an expecting mother’s diet as the activity of this enzyme is less or negligible in the ripened fruit,” he said, while adding that in high-risk pregnancies, “avoid consuming even a ripe papaya in the first trimester of pregnancy as a precautionary measure”.

How about cooked papayas? “Cooking doesn’t destroy the papain in the raw papaya as it is heat-resistant. But consuming raw papaya, whether in cooked or uncooked form, can cause harm to a pregnant woman’s body. Ripe papaya is okay to take in any form,” said Dr Batra. Dr Gowthami also shared that cooking ripe papaya “may not be a good idea as it may lose its nutritious value”.

Advertisement

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Benefits of papayas

According to Dr Patil

*Ripe papaya contains potassium which is important in pregnancy for the neurological development of baby.
*Papaya helps aid digestion and over constipation, which is common during pregnancy.
*Papaya is full of vitamins which improve immunity and prevent various infections.
*Papayas may also help treat viral illness during pregnancy, and increase the platelet count.
*Ripe papayas can help in increasing milk production, too.

Dr Batra added that morning sickness can also be alleviated by eating ripe papayas.

Advertisement
Also Read |All you need to know to have a safe pregnancy (and post pregnancy care)

When and how much papaya can be consumed?

Eating 1 cup (100g) of fully ripened papaya, twice or three times a week, is recommended for pregnant women, said Dr Batra. “It can be consumed as a whole fruit or in the form of a papaya smoothie. This fruit can also be consumed at any time of day, but taking it before bedtime will help with indigestion issues. Ripe papayas can be eaten after delivery because they are high in vitamins and minerals. Papayas are also known to increase milk production, which is beneficial to nursing mothers,” said Dr Batra.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 03:00:57 pm
Next Story

HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

Cabinet approves raising of procurement ceiling for tur, urad, masur

Cabinet approves raising of procurement ceiling for tur, urad, masur

‘When friends call, our hearts light up’: Gorbachev’s visits to India during Cold War

‘When friends call, our hearts light up’: Gorbachev’s visits to India during Cold War

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Pakistan FM says govt to consult coalition partners on flood aid from India

Pakistan FM says govt to consult coalition partners on flood aid from India

Russia’s occupation of nuclear plant gives Moscow a new way to intimidate

Russia’s occupation of nuclear plant gives Moscow a new way to intimidate

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Premium
Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

'India has a rich food history; it's amazing to be able to explore that': Sarah Todd

'India has a rich food history; it's amazing to be able to explore that': Sarah Todd

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 pictures, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 photographs, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 celebrations, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 photos, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 pics, devotees celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, indian express news
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Devotees usher in idols, pray fervently to mark the 11-day festival
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement