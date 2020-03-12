Pregnant women not more at risk of coronavirus; study

It is also interesting to note that it is being advised not to separate babies from their mothers even if the latter tests positive. (File Photo) It is also interesting to note that it is being advised not to separate babies from their mothers even if the latter tests positive. (File Photo)

As the World Health Organization declared Coronavirus outbreak a ‘pandemic’, questions regarding the virus and who it can affect more have been doing the rounds. According to a report in The Guardian, contrary to what is being feared, pregnant women are not more at risk to be suffering from Covid-19 symptoms. The report also states that there are no studies or evidence to prove that the virus can be contracted by the baby.

It cites the guidelines issued by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Royal College of Midwives and Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health. Those have comforted pregnant women in the UK as before this no details regarding this were provided.

“As this is a very new virus we are just beginning to learn about it, so the guidance will be kept under regular review as new evidence emerges. Over the coming weeks and months it is likely pregnant women in the UK will test positive for coronavirus. While the data is currently limited it is reassuring that there is no evidence that the virus can pass to a baby during pregnancy,” Edward Morris, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists was quoted as saying.

It is also interesting to note that it is being advised not to separate babies from their mothers even if the latter tests positive.

“The impact of this separation, even as a precaution, can be significant on both the baby and the mother. We will review this recommendation as we see more evidence in the weeks and months ahead. There is also limited evidence about the transmission of coronavirus through breast milk – and based on what we know now, we feel the benefits of breastfeeding outweigh any potential risks,” Prof Russell Viner, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health shared.

