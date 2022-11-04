Why moderate consumption of jaggery is ‘very healthy during pregnancy’

Pregnant women, for the well-being of their child and themselves, have to follow many dos and don’ts when it comes to their diet. While caffeine, papaya, and even pineapple go off-limits, iron-rich foods gain prominence during the nine months. This is what makes jaggery, if consumed in moderation, “very healthy during pregnancy”.

“Pregnant women are at a risk for iron deficiency and high blood pressure as they have to provide blood to another human being in their womb. This puts a lot of strain on the nutrients stored in the body,” Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS, nutritionist and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle, told indianexpress.com.

She added that since pregnant women are “also at a risk of diabetes, jaggery is a good option instead of sugar to add more nutritional value to the food.”

In a similar vein, dietitian Akansha J Sharda took to Instagram to share the many health benefits of consuming gur.

*Jaggery helps in maintaining blood pressure, and preventing kidney and heart diseases.

*Jaggery is high in antioxidants. It flushes the toxins and lowers the chances of baby getting infected with any viruses.

*Iron is needed during pregnancy. Jaggery is rich in iron. Thus it helps in preventing maternal anaemia.

*Water retention is common during pregnancy. Jaggery helps to reduce water retention.

*Jaggery is good for digestion. It helps in mitigating all gastrointestinal issues during pregnancy and ensures better digestion.

*Jaggery also reduces joint pain.

Agreed Garima Goyal, a registered dietitian, and told indianexpress.com, “Jaggery, a non-centrifugal sugar loaded with many important vitamins and minerals, can be included in moderate amounts in a pregnancy diet.” “As per Ayurveda, jaggery is considered a digestive stimulant and can enhance the process of digestion and prevent acidity or constipation, said Goyal.

She elucidated that due to minimal processing, the nutrient losses in jaggery are comparatively less. Rich in minerals like selenium, which act as an antioxidant, jaggery can help in reducing inflammation, she said.

According to Dr Patil, jaggery

*Helps protect against iron deficiency anaemia

*Reduces blood pressure

*Is a storehouse of minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorous

What to keep in mind?

While jaggery is a good source of minerals like magnesium, phosphorous, and calcium and is touted as a better alternative to white sugar, “the calories are going to be similar for both these forms of sugar”. “Thus, advisable to consume them without exceeding your limits,” said Goyal.

Tips

*Mix jaggery with plant-based milk to make it an immunity booster drink.

*You can also add jaggery into your healthy nuts ladoos to make it a dense yet sweet snack.

