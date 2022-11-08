When do doctors recommend a caesarean delivery?

A woman can give birth to a child normally (vaginal birth), or through a caesarean or C-Section procedure. But on what basis is the same decided by the treating doctor? “Caesarean or C-section deliveries are often advised in case of a complication at the time of pregnancy. These include placenta issues, such as a low-lying placenta (placenta praevia); the baby is in an awkward position for labour, like bottom-up (breech); if you are carrying twins who share a placenta; or if you have a gestational pregnancy,” said Dr Shobha Gupta, medical director, gyneacologist and IVF expert from Mother’s Lap IVF Centre New Delhi and Vrindavan, told indianexpress.com.

The expert explained at C-Section involves making a cut in the abdominal wall and the deeper tissues up to the lower part of the uterus just behind the urinary bladder, so that the delivery can be performed after opening the uterus.

But, are C-Section deliveries also recommended at a woman’s request? “Yes, a woman can opt for early c-sec delivery if she has been recommended by the doctor. She may even have the privilege of choosing a date beyond 37 weeks till 40 weeks to plan her c-section,” Dr Sonal Kumta, senior consultant-obstetrician and gynaecologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund said.

Notably, the due date or the expected due date that is given to the patient is at 40 weeks’ completion of pregnancy, or nine months and seven days from the last period date. “So, this is practically the last safest day to opt for delivery. Usually, a delivery at 37 weeks is considered a term pregnancy or a safe, full-term delivery,” Dr Kumta told indianexpress.com.

Dr Jayashree Nagaraj Bhasgi, senior consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, Fortis Hospital, Richmond Road, Bengaluru told indianexpress.com in an earlier interaction that apart from health considerations, C-section can also be opted in case mothers request “from fear of experiencing labour pain, or for auspicious timings”.

According to Dr Bhasgi, refined techniques in anaesthesia and surgery along with good quality suture materials, strict aseptic precautions, usage of appropriate antibiotics, availability of blood and blood products have brought down incidences of morbidity and mortality in case of C-sections.

Suggesting that “caesarean deliveries are very common and usually safe”, Dr Ruby Sehra, head of department and senior consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Delhi, told indianexpress.com that it might be tempting to want to “schedule your baby’s birth” to avoid the uncertainty and anguish of labour.

“Some people also opt delivery on special muhurat, elective or planned delivery on public holiday, Sunday, or desired time and date. If you choose to have a C-section instead of a vaginal birth, talk to your doctor about the risks and benefits of both alternatives,” Dr Sehra said.

