Can pregnant women drink ORS?

Pregnancy is bliss, but it also has its share of challenges. One among them is would-be mothers experiencing problems such as morning sickness and even dehydration. Thankfully, mild dehydration can be treated quickly and reversed without harming the baby, shares Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, consultant, obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar. But, severe dehydration can be dangerous and must be avoided by seeking immediate professional help.

“It is a no brainer that during pregnancy one’s body undergoes changes and these changes can lead to dehydration. The symptoms of dehydration are lethargy, dry skin, dry mouth, headaches, dizziness, increased thirst, and decreased urination,” she adds.

Pregnant women who tend to experience morning sickness in the first trimester lose fluids and electrolytes. Dehydration is when these fluids and electrolytes aren’t replaced. Thus, it can be serious if not tackled at the right time. Likewise, would-be mothers need water more frequently. If the need is not fulfilled then it can lead to problems. Here, ORS can help women get rid of dehydration, she adds.

All you need to know about Oral Rehydration Solution

Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) is a solution containing oral electrolytes and can be safely administered by people of all age groups in case of dehydration. ORS is loaded with sodium, potassium, sugar, and other important electrolytes needed by the body. If consumed in right quantity, it helps replace the lost electrolytes and fluids to rehydrate the body. ORS is also helpful for people having diarrhoea or vomiting, which can also lead to dehydration. Small sips of water every few minutes work well.

Osmosis is the process wherein the salts and sugars tend to pull water into the bloodstream and speed up rehydration. Water doesn’t contain electrolytes. Hence, having only water cannot cure dehydration. ORS carries the precise ratio of ingredients. Speak to your doctor about the amount in which it should be taken.

Pregnant women can opt for this solution as it is safe, provides immediate results, and is affordable. The solution tastes good and is well-balanced with all the essential ingredients to hydrate a person. Therefore, as soon as the symptoms of dehydration arise, an expecting mother can begin taking ORS immediately at home, says Dr Surabhi.

It will quickly replenish electrolytes lost due to vomiting. Or for less severe dehydration caused by sweating or acute diarrhoea, it speeds up rehydration and increases fluid retention.

