Covid-19: Why pregnant women should get vaccinated, according to the Health Ministry

While pregnant women are now eligible for Covid vaccine, following its approval by the Health Ministry, doctors have cautioned pregnant women to make an informed decision and get vaccinated only after consultation with their gynaecologist.

The Health Ministry, on the other hand, shared in a recently released document that Covid vaccine is safe for both the mother and her child. Encouraging pregnant women to get jabbed, the ministry shared how the vaccine could be beneficial.

Here’s why Covid vaccine is recommended for pregnant women:

*The Health Ministry mentioned that symptomatic pregnant women are at an increased risk of severe diseases which can affect the foetus too. The Covid vaccine, therefore, is recommended.

*Among those who are at an increased risk of Covid complications are pregnant women above the age of 35, obese women, those who have an underlying condition or a history of clotting in the limbs.

*Getting infected with Covid can also increase the risk of premature delivery, baby’s weight being less than 2.5 kg and stillbirth.

*Covid vaccine is safe in pregnancy although there could be mild side effects like mild fever, pain at the injection site or feeling unwell for one-three days.

The vaccine can be taken “anytime during the pregnancy and it should be taken at the earliest,” the Health Ministry further advised. If a pregnant women has Covid infection, she should be vaccinated soon after delivery.

